DePaul adds Colorado guard from transfer portal

DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann and his staff continue to make additions to the roster, with the latest being Colorado guard RJ Smith, his agency WEAVE announced Wednesday evening.

Smith averaged 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this past season.

Smith led the Buffaloes in three-point shooting percentage at 38.6%, he took 58.7% of his shot attempts from three. Smith also 44.8% from the field, while converting 77.3% of his free throws. Smith also assisted on 16% of his passes which led to made field goals by teammates.

Colorado played in the Maui invitational in November and faced Michigan State, UConn and Iowa State, where Smith shot a total of 6/13 from the field and 4/7 from three in those three matchups.

Smith was a Buffaloe for the past three years. He redshirted his true freshman season, played seven games in his second year, before the discovery of blood clots in his lower leg, caused him to miss the majority of the season. He returned full strength this past season where played in 34 games, starting 16 and averaging 21.8 minutes per game.

Smith will join DePaul with three years of eligibility.

Smith joins forwards Kaleb Banks and Jeremy Lorenz as new members of the Blue Demons. DePaul’s roster still remains at 12 players for next season with freshman forward Chris Riddle entering the portal.

