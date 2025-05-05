The Magnificent Mile’s ‘wizarding world’: Chicago’s ‘Harry Potter’ shop

Since its opening three weeks ago, a new fixture on the Magnificent Mile has caused lines leading all the way down the block, diverse groups and families excited to get a glimpse of the magic inside.

The Harry Potter Shop opened its doors on April 10, 2025, after its immense success in London and New York. Located in Chicago’s renowned shopping district, the shop has drawn in Potterheads from across the Midwest.

One fan traveling from Michigan, Mary McIntyre, was initially deterred from entering because of the line.

“I walked by on Saturday (April 19), and it was so long; I just could not wait in that,” McIntyre said.

However, once in the store, there were a couple of attractions that caught McIntyre’s eye — the embroidered Slytherin T-shirts and the “Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans” interactive experience, in which customers spin a wheel to get assigned a jelly bean flavor. Make sure to watch out for the booger-flavored one.

Much of what’s inside the store draws inspiration from the popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. Other fan favorites in the shop include a personalized wand making station, themed food and the Butterbeer Bar.

While butterbeer bars exist at other “Harry Potter” experiences, the Chicago location contains the largest in the country, styled after famous Chicago speakeasies. It offers butterbeer-flavored treats such as Chicago-themed butterscotch popcorn and either regular or frozen-style butterbeer.

“I definitely think that if people come to the store and they get the butterbeer, they should get the frozen one. It’s much better,” said Kristan O’Toole, a longtime “Harry Potter” fan.

The shop’s overall theme is focused around the “Harry Potter” series’ fourth film, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” The decor includes an animated stained-glass mural and Golden Egg in the entryway of the shop. This is a unique tweak from the original Harry Potter Shops, which mostly focus on the series as a whole. There are also a multitude of other artifacts scattered around, such as Harry’s “Happee Birthdae” cake, the Sword of Gryffindor and the Goblet of Fire itself stationed in the center of the store.

Chicago-exclusive merchandise is available throughout the shop, consisting of teddy bears, tote bags, pins, mugs, hats and more. The personalized activities within the shop turn heads as well; customers can customize their own Hogwarts robes, wands and even acceptance letters.

Although the line to enter the store may be lengthy, most customers say their experiences were worth the wait. One of the store’s most notable aspects is its attention to detail.

“My favorite part of the store is just the general vibe and the fact that they’re playing different types of theme songs from the movies — and they’re spot on,” O’Toole said.

This new and exceedingly popular attraction has drawn hordes of “Harry Potter” fans from around the world. According to NBC Chicago, fans camped in tents anxiously awaiting its grand opening three weeks ago.

The shop provides a “virtual queue” to mediate the number of people entering and decrease wait times — you can find a QR code outside the front entrance to add yourself to the waitlist and explore the city instead of standing in line. Many customers enjoy visiting the Starbucks Reserve Roastery next door while they wait. If the queue says it is closed online, the store has reached its capacity for the day.

“Even if I don’t buy anything, I would just come back to walk through the shop,” said Jordan Hernandez, another “Harry Potter” fan.

Located at 676 N. Michigan Ave, the shop is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Related Stories: