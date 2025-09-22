Little Village gets a big display of Latine pride as Mexican Independence Day parade takes over

From the iconic Little Village Arch, past dozens of immigrant-owned businesses, restaurants and homes, all the way to Kostner Avenue, people draped in green, white and red gathered for the 54th Annual Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sept. 14. The scene on 26th Street remained jubilant, even as federal immigration officials have ramped up enforcement in Chicago.

“It was a nice feeling of hope, strength and power. There’s power in all of us coming and gathering together,” parade attendee Valeria Orozco said. “I’m glad that we all got to get that experience and feeling, no matter what we’re going through.”

Every year, the procession takes place the weekend before the Sept. 16 holiday, which marks the beginning of México’s efforts to separate from Spanish rule in 1810.

This year’s theme was particularly meaningful, as it alluded to the endurance and contributions of the city’s Mexican community: “Pride and Power: Our Strength, Our Legacy.”

Desperate to get good vantage points of the route, many secured barricade spots, sat on windowsills and even stood on light poles. Small children sat on shoulders and big-eyed babies looked on from strollers.

Vibrant and carefully decorated floats, cars and trucks were featured. Traditional Aztec dancers twirled their way down, and the trumpets of various mariachi groups could be heard from all directions.

More than 100 groups participated. The horses were particularly loved by the crowd, as riders frequently stopped to let people marvel at the animals while they performed dance-like movements.

“Everything was amazing. There was a lot of effort put in and I’m very proud of the community,” Orozco said.

Known as the “México of the Midwest,” Little Village has historically been intertwined with Mexican American culture. An estimated 81% of residents are Latine.

For Orozco, who was born in México, the parade offered a touch of familiarity.

“It feels nice that I still have that part of me here in the United States and to know that it’s not lost,” she said. “It makes me happy that my roots are alive.”

A young girl chants as a float rolls down 26th Street at the Mexican Independence Day Parade in Little Village on Sept. 14, 2025. Despite concerns over heightened ICE activity, many families still opted to observe the 54th annual parade. Isabella Siemaszko

A parade participant rides his horse down 26th Street for the Mexican Independence Day Parade in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood on Sept. 14, 2025. Lasting an hour and a half, the parade showcased dozens of cultural groups, prominent people and more. Isabella Siemaszko

People watch the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sept. 14, 2025 in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Spectators were eager to show their pride and celebrate their culture. Isabella Siemaszko

Organizers hesitated in allowing the event to continue, as various cultural festivities in Chicago had been cancelled due to concerns over persisting immigration issues.

But Orozco believes that a cancellation would have been disappointing, although she understands why it would be prudent.

“I think that having even one festival or one event going on … that’s enough to send a message and to show our community that it’s okay and not to live in a state of anxiety,” she said.

Regulars noted that parade sidelines were not as packed as they’ve been in the past.

Despite the concerns, there was no reported ICE activity at the event.

Elizabeth Hanson, another attendee, said everyone around her was calm and that the atmosphere remained lively.

“I think this was just like a really big statement that this (celebrating culture) is still important and we’re not going to just shut things down because of fear,” Hanson said.

Many parade-goers held signs in protest of the Trump administration’s plans to get more involved in the city, some of which said, “Hands Off Chicago” and “Stop Deportations, Defend Immigrants.”

“My favorite thing was seeing the protesting … it’s nice to see people are being educated,” spectator Jennifer Rodríguez said.

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights had a large screen with information about steps that could be taken if ICE were to come knocking.

“It’s good especially for older folks,” Rodríguez said. “They might not know how to go online and do their research.”

Rodríguez believes it is crucial that younger Hispanics step up.

“I feel like it’s kind of our job to be here. We need to represent our community for those who can’t and be able to pass down our culture,” she said.

Another spectator, Maria Galindo, who hadn’t been to the event in decades, found herself at the celebration.

“We need to show that we will continue to fight for our own, for our community and for our immigrants because we’re all human and we all have rights. No matter what,” Galindo said.