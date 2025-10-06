Chicago Fire FC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage

The Chicago Fire Football Club’s annual Hispanic Heritage Night Match took place on Sept. 27 at Soldier Field as the Fire faced the Columbus Crew. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated across the United States from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 — those dates coincide with the independence days of several Latin American countries, such as México, Costa Rica and Chile.

The night started with a tailgate in the South Courtyard playing Tejano music that made Milton Rodríguez, a DePaul alum, feel like “this is Chicago.”

Rodríguez said he loved hearing the sounds of Caribbean music as he walked in, which reminded him of his Puerto Rican heritage.

The pregame tailgate entertainment included Tierra Colombiana Dance, Renacer Boliviano Dance Troupe, Ballet Folklórico Tayahua, Ballet Folklórico Xochitl, Amaru Dance, Salsa Dance, Mariachi Cuatro Vientos and Necalli Cultural Group.

Game attendee Misty Garea and her kids also enjoyed the tailgate before the start of the game.

Garea said she loved the themed night.

“It’s nice to see everybody represented,” Garea said.

The Fire’s “Sound the Alarm” pregame ritual was completed by a Mexican street artist, Sentrock, in which a giant fire alarm is shattered.

Latina artist Angelina Victoria then sang the national anthem.

Exclusive Chicago Fire FC fanny packs were given out before the game, with special ticket holders receiving a themed scarf for the game.

Along with the gameday activities, the Fire released a collection in collaboration with Chicago-based streetwear brand Gente Fina. This was also done to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The exclusive collection included “elevated, co-branded t-shirts, knitted polos, and varsity-style letterman jackets, each designed to fuse fútbol culture with Chicago streetwear,” according to the Fire.

“Chicago Fire FC is proud to have one of the most diverse fan bases in Chicago,” said Dave Baldwin, president of business operations, in a statement.

Baldwin shared his excitement “to celebrate this community that brings so much energy and passion to our Club.”

Angelina Victoria sings the national anthem at Soldier Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Angelina is a proud Latina musician local to the Chicago area who is looking to connect locals with her music. Jaydi Vasquez

Chicago fans cheer loudly in the stands after Andrew Gutman scores a goal in the first half at Soldier Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The Fire won a victory against the Columbus Crew by a score of 2-0. Jaydi Vasquez

Members of the mariachi band, Mariachi Cuatro Vientos, walk off Soldier Field after performing during the halftime show on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The band performed a mix of traditional Marichi music, highlighting their unique blend of talents, utilizing string and bass instruments with individual vocal harmonies. Jaydi Vasquez

Andrew Gutman cools down after an intense first half against the Columbus Crew at Soldier Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Gutman scored the first goal for the Fire in the first 25 minutes of the game. Jaydi Vasquez

Chicago Fire players drive down the field on the attack against the Columbus Crew at Soldier Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. 22,821 fans attended the club’s Hispanic Heritage Night celebration. Jaydi Vasquez

Centre-back Joel Waterman hugs Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter after beating the Columbus Crew on Hispanic Heritage Night at Soldier Field on Saturday, Sept. 27. The Fire are one of many Chicago sports teams to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Jaydi Vasquez

Other Chicago sports teams have also hosted events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Cubs hosted Hispanic Heritage night on Sept. 25, and the Bears held their celebration on Sept. 21.

The festivities continued with a performance by Mariachi Cuatro Vientos at halftime.

With the Hispanic heritage game being the second-to-last home game of the season,

Alyssa Castañeda, a game attendee, knew she had to attend.

Castañeda said she enjoyed how “all the Hispanics get together and celebrate their culture.”

Rodríguez shared a similar sentiment.

“I think it’s really crucial for any major sports organization to recognize the importance of …. the Latino community,” Rodríguez said.

Rodríguez emphasized the importance of minority groups being celebrated in the current political climate.

Rising tensions in Hispanic communities due to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement raids and the Trump administration’s second term have led to community members feeling distanced.

“I feel recognized tonight, and … for a lot of Latinos, you know, particularly those that are newer to our country,” Rodríguez said. “It’s really hard to feel recognized and valued right now, given what’s happening.”

The celebration spread all the way to the soccer pitch as the Fire won 2-0 against the Columbus Crew, putting the team two points away from clinching the postseason.

