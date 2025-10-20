‘Roofman’ Review: Stealing peanut M&Ms and the hearts of the viewers

In 2000, Jeffery Manchester, also known as “The Roofman,” was put behind bars for robbing over 40 fast food restaurants over the course of two years. At each location, he entered through a hole he drilled in the roof, earning him the apt nickname. After pushing a robbery too far, he ended up facing 45 years in prison, which forced him to abandon his family.

Based on these true events, the film “Roofman” follows Manchester (Channing Tatum) after he makes a clever escape from prison in Polkton, North Carolina in 2004. He hitchhikes 50 miles away to Charlotte and makes a new home for himself inside of a Toys “R” Us bike display, surviving purely on baby food and peanut M&M’s. After becoming more comfortable in his new environment, he leaves the store and winds up at a local church, meeting one of the Toys “R” Us employees, Leigh Wainscott (Kirsten Dunst).

After bonding with Wainscott and her two daughters, Manchester is able to gain a family — something he never thought he would have again. After beginning to feel like he belongs, he then faces a choice: should he stay in Charlotte with the people he loves and risk being caught, or should he run away and abandon yet another family?

With an outlandish premise that seems almost unbelievable, it’s critical that the performances feel grounded and realistic so the audience has something to relate to and believe in. Tatum and Dunst both give it their all and manage to hook the audience on their relationship almost immediately.

Tatum’s charm is undeniable, and he completely sells Manchester to the audience in a way that not many actors would be able to. Tatum uses his charisma to make all of his crimes seem forgivable. It’s made clear how kind he can be as his actions are motivated by his desire to provide for his family. Even though he is committing major felonies, you can’t help but root for him to succeed on his journey of being a family man.

Dunst is equally as charming in her role as Leigh Wainscott, making it impossible for the viewers to not want her to end up with Manchester. The strong supporting performances from notable actors like Peter Dinklage as the grumpy Toys “R” Us manager and LaKeith Standfield as Manchester’s long time friend that does shady business make the acting one of the strongest and most enjoyable aspects of the film.

On the other hand, the film lacks deeper thematic messaging. The story provides a perfect opportunity to develop a criticism of capitalism and the pressure put on men to provide everything for their families. However, while Manchester experiences these hardships, it’s never explored on a deeper, more serious level. In simpler terms, we never dive into Manchester’s internal reasoning as to why he is committing these crimes and can’t seem to stop.

At the end of the film, Manchester claims to have grown, seeing that he hurt the people he loved the most because he couldn’t understand they didn’t want objects but just wanted him. While admirable, the film almost immediately undercuts the emotional impact of this realization by sharing that Manchester attempted to escape prison twice more in 2009 and then again in 2017. This leaves the audiences with the question: if he tried to escape again, did he ever really learn? And is he really the good guy he seemed to be all along?

Despite these minor flaws, it’s easy to get swept away in the madness of the story and forget it’s based on real events and a real person. Though not groundbreaking in its storytelling, “Roofman” manages to be incredibly entertaining and endearing to all of those watching. With charming performances and a rollercoaster of a story, what’s not to enjoy?

