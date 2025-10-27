Damned If We Do, Damned If We Don’t: The pressure behind women’s Halloween costumes

Halloween costumes are supposed to be fun — creative, spooky, sexy or all three. But for women, putting them together can feel like a competition they never signed up for. It takes time, money and the kind of planning that a group project needs.

It’s not just about one costume; it’s about three. “Halloweekend” demands multiple looks, and each one is supposed to be better than the last.

What’s often overlooked, though, is the mental gymnastics that come with choosing them. The backlash young women face for what they wear on Halloween ranges from “too sexy,” “too cute,” “trying too hard” or “not trying hard enough.” And if a costume happens to be funny, it might just get labeled “cringe.”

To me, the pressure women face around Halloween costumes feels exhausting. It’s not enough to just find something that makes us feel confident — we also have to answer to social media, outside opinions, misogyny and our wallets.

Felix Kehl, a freshman at DePaul, relates to these standards on a personal level, and feels the same pressures that fizzle up every year. “Everyone’s doing that so you can’t … that one’s too cute so really it’s ugly, and definitely don’t try to be funny,” she said, rolling her eyes.

I was on TikTok the other day and saw a girl dressed as the Lorax. The comments were flooded with people calling it “pretty girl humor” — a term used to dismiss something as unoriginal or attention-seeking just because a conventionally attractive woman did it.

Without that video, I wouldn’t have thought twice about it. I actually thought it was funny. I could imagine my friend or sister wearing that costume, and I don’t think the tears would stop from laughing at her — but maybe I’m just really pretty.

Social media has created an outlet where people can broadcast opinions that don’t need to be shared, and those apps thrive on the kind of “honesty” that we could easily go without. It’s another reason women are damned if they do, damned if they don’t.

At the root of it all is misogyny. Men want to see women in less clothing — just not if it’s their girlfriend. Society wants to see women in less clothing — just not if she doesn’t fit their narrow beauty standards.

Choosing a good costume isn’t just about embodying a character or looking great in photos — it’s about getting home safe. There are very real risks that come with Halloween night — crowded parties, alcohol, strangers in masks and dark streets. It’s a night that thrives on chaos and anonymity, which can make women especially vulnerable.

A fun night out can turn uncomfortable in seconds — someone’s costume ‘crosses’ a line, a stranger gets too close or a walk home suddenly feels unsafe. The same freedom that Halloween encourages — dressing boldly, celebrating confidence — can also become the very thing that puts women at risk.

Then there’s the financial side. Budgeting for even one high-quality costume is expensive — now imagine doing that two more times. The reality is, not everyone can afford to buy something brand new for each night. Some people have the privilege of ordering trendy costumes online without a second thought, while others have to get creative. And God forbid you wear the same one twice.

Theodosia Demopoulos, a DePaul freshman, comments on the different standards for costumes.

“You go to a party and there’s a man wearing a t-shirt that’s markered with the word ‘costume’ and no one thinks twice,” she said. “If anything they think that’s funny.”

Still, there’s a kind of resilience that comes with it. Women are resourceful. They’ll make a costume out of what they already have, borrow from friends, thrift something and make it work. The creativity that women bring to Halloween often goes unnoticed beneath all the scrutiny. Honestly, it’s impressive we even have the energy to celebrate.

Elise Villock, a DePaul senior, says, “sometimes planning makes the holiday more stressful rather than fun.”

At the end of the day, Halloween should be about having fun, not surviving judgment. If you’re planning for Halloweekend, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Stay safe: Never leave your drink unattended. Know the signs of a spiked drink. Never walk home alone. Uber if you can. Check on your friends. Drink water throughout the night. And most importantly, remember that no matter what you’re wearing — whether you’re Lady Gaga from the Telephone music video (like me) or wearing a Lorax costume (you go girl) — if someone takes advantage of you, it is not your fault.

To save money (and sanity): go through your closet, go through your friends’ closets, thrift, DIY or pick costumes of characters who wear things you already own. The best costumes are often the ones that don’t break your wallet — or your spirit.

Halloween should be about the laughter, the photos, the late-night memories — not the judgment. So wear the costume, take the picture and have fun doing it. Because at the end of the day, there will always be someone with something to say.

