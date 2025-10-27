Ancient Witch Cures Cancer: ‘The Mother of Flies’ CIFF Review

The horror genre is oftentimes connotated as grotesque and off putting, glimpsing into the dark side of the brain. “Mad God.” “The Evil Dead.” “Hereditary.” Films like these even challenge you not to look away. I’m thrilled to say that “The Mother of Flies” joins this crowd. “Flies” follows college student Zelda after she is diagnosed with cancer, journeying into a secluded forest with hopes of being cured by a local necromancer. While intense and uncertain, “Flies” navigates its scenario like you’re floating down a river. It’s mysterious and scary, but it’s a mystery worth pursuing. The horror elements are drowned out by a tender reminder of the value of family, tying into two of the directors’ respective experiences with cancer. Coupling the value of life with gross witchy concepts, both with an undeniable appreciation for the craft, you have a horror love letter for the fans first, theaters second. Really, the best kind of horror movie.

Related Stories: