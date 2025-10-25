Federal agents spotted on Lincoln Park campus

Federal immigration authorities were in Lincoln Park near DePaul’s campus on Friday, Oct. 24, DePaul President Robert Manuel confirmed in a university-wide email.

“I know this development causes concern within our community. The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff are our highest priority,” Manuel wrote in the email.

ICE officers may enter public areas of campus but cannot access residence halls, classrooms, or offices (restricted areas) without consent or a criminal warrant signed by a judge, according to a FAQ related to ICE presence at DePaul.

Here’s our Know Your Rights guide and what we know so far.

What public officials have said

Alderperson Timmy Knudsen of the 43rd Ward acknowledged the activity in a statement posted to Instagram, which detailed locations where ICE officials were spotted based on community reports.

“The 43rd Ward stands united to defend every law abiding person’s right to live free from intimidation and deportation threats,” the statement read.

26th Ward alderperson Jessie Fuentes also took to Instagram stating that ICE presence was heavy in her ward, which includes parts of Humboldt Park, Ukrainian Village, Hermosa and Logan Square.

“Ice is quickly kidnapping people off the street and leaving. We advise vulnerable people to shelter in place,” the statement read. “Stay alert and protect your neighbors.”

Student and faculty reactions

Mckenna Smith, DePaul junior and a lifeguard at The Ray, was told by her manager that ICE was in the area at around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

“I think it’s just a really scary time,” Smith said. “You don’t think that it’s a reality, but in that moment you have to sit with the fact that this is happening.’”

Although she was scared of the possibility of ICE entering the building, Smith said she felt supported by her manager and her colleagues at The Ray.

“It felt really safe to know that they all were very supportive and they were all looking out for each other if they did end up coming in,” Smith said.

Isahi Ortiz, DePaul junior, said he saw a notice of ICE activity in the Lincoln Park area via Instagram.

Ortiz is a commuter student and was on his way to campus with his aunt when he saw the reports.

“I remember just before the bus was about to arrive, I recited a small prayer asking God for protection for me and my aunt, and to give us a ton of strength and courage in the case that we get confronted by these ICE agents,” Ortiz said. “Luckily, me and my aunt made it out OK.”

Lauren Levensaler, a member of DePaul Jewish Life staff, tagged The DePaulia in a post in response to the ICE sightings.

Levensaler said the Jewish Life Center is a swipe access-only room and welcomed those who want to stay in there if they feel unsafe.

“If you don’t want to sit in the dining hall, if you just need a place to do homework for the evening, let things clear out: Stu 340,” Levensaler said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.