‘Father, Mother, Sister, Brother’ Review

“Father, Mother, Sister, Brother” is an anthropological film that centers on siblings’ complex relationships with their parents. The film captures the discomfort and awkwardness that often accompany family interactions, especially after a long time apart. Director Jim Jarmusch does a great job of conveying the tension between family members, highlighting that no matter the life you live or how different you may be from your relatives, you can’t escape your bloodline.

I will say, though, that some of the conversations felt a bit cringey, particularly the dialogue between Adam Driver’s and Mayim Bialik’s characters, who play siblings driving to see their father. During the car ride, some exchanges felt forced, as if included only to establish specific plot points, such as Driver’s character being divorced and their mother having passed away. The dialogue didn’t feel as natural as I’d hoped. However, the film was still a great watch, and I think it leaves the audience to reflect on their own family dynamic as the credits roll.

