Ally Timm named Big East Freshman of the Week

The Big East named DePaul women’s basketball redshirt freshman Ally Timm Big East Freshman of the Week on Monday. This is the first week of the season where the Big East names outstanding women’s basketball players.

Timm scored a season-high 28 points in DePaul’s season opener against Valparaiso — 24 of those points were from eight 3-pointers. She also got four steals and two rebounds.

She sits in second place — alongside senior Kate Clarke — with most 3-pointers made in a single game by a DePaul women’s basketball player.

While DePaul got their first loss of the season yesterday against University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Timm scored 13 points and had one block.

Timm’s scoring average of 20.5 points per game ranked third in the Big East after the first week of the season. She currently averages 55.6% made 3-pointers.

Timm only played two games with the Blue Demons last season due to a season-ending injury.

This marks DePaul’s first Freshman of the Week honor since the 2022-23 season.

The Blue Demons face off against Bradley in Peoria, Illinois, on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

