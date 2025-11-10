Wintrust September 26, 2025
DePaul's student-run newspaper since 1923
Ally Timm named Big East Freshman of the Week

Timm starts her season off strong with a nod from the Big East.
Peyton Hopp, Sports Editor / November 10, 2025
Jaydi Vasquez
DePaul guard Ally Timm drives past Valparaiso defenders in their home opener at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Timm was named the Big East Freshman of the Week after opening the season with a 28 point performance.

The Big East named DePaul women’s basketball redshirt freshman Ally Timm Big East Freshman of the Week on Monday. This is the first week of the season where the Big East names outstanding women’s basketball players.

Timm scored a season-high 28 points in DePaul’s season opener against Valparaiso — 24 of those points were from eight 3-pointers. She also got four steals and two rebounds.

She sits in second place — alongside senior Kate Clarke — with most 3-pointers made in a single game by a DePaul women’s basketball player. 

While DePaul got their first loss of the season yesterday against University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Timm scored 13 points and had one block. 

Timm’s scoring average of 20.5 points per game ranked third in the Big East after the first week of the season. She currently averages 55.6% made 3-pointers.

Timm only played two games with the Blue Demons last season due to a season-ending injury.

This marks DePaul’s first Freshman of the Week honor since the 2022-23 season. 

The Blue Demons face off against Bradley in Peoria, Illinois, on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

