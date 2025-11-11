NJ Benson and CJ Gunn’s early efficiency propelling team to a 2-0 start

Senior forward NJ Benson was selected to the Big East Honor Roll this week and is making his presence known with CJ Gunn.

In two games, Benson is averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds — a double-double. He’s the first DePaul player to start a season with back-to-back double-doubles since 2009. He is also averaging four blocks per game and is ranked one of the top ten in blocks in the NCAA. He hit a career high in blocks against Stonehill with six.

Benson surpassed 500 career rebounds in the game against Chicago State.

“It means a lot,” Benson said following the game. “I think it’s a big emphasis on my career. I think that was the best thing I’ve done my entire life is rebounding the ball. I think the offense has kind of came with the coaching staff and coach Holtmann and J.O. (Jack Owens) telling me to be aggressive.”

Following the first half against Stonehill, which saw the Blue Demons’ 30-5 lead get cut to 37-24, Benson stepped up in the second half to help the Blue Demons secure their 72-64 victory.

He scored 12 points in the second half. Combined with Gunn’s 13 points in the half — and career high 28 points to lead the Blue Demons — he helped DePaul secure the win and a 2-0 start to the season.

Gunn earned preseason all-conference honors in October. This was last done in 2020 by former guard Charlie Moore. Gunn was also named to the Fanta Five on Monday, which is a ranking by John Fanta, a reporter and play-by-play broadcaster on NBC Sports. Gunn is averaging 20 points per game this season.

DePaul will face off against Buffalo (2-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Northwestern (2-0) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Related stories: