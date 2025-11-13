Andrew Jensen and Mason Lockett IV sign with DePaul men’s basketball

High school seniors Andrew Jensen and Mason Lockett IV signed with DePaul men’s basketball today and are the Blue Demons’ first recruits for next season.

Jensen is a six-foot-ten forward from Kaukauna High School in Kaukauna, Wisconsin.

Jensen received offers from other colleges like Northwestern, Loyola Chicago and Toledo.

During his junior season, Jensen averaged 17.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is ranked as the No. 3 player in Wisconsin in the class of 2026 by Prep Hoops.

“We are happy to have Andrew join our family,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “He is a skilled big with great hands who moves extremely well at his size. His skill set is a great fit for our system. Andrew will be a strong addition to our front line, and our staff is excited to work with him.”

Lockett is a six-foot-five guard from Plainfield, Illinois, who attends Oswego East High School.

Lockett received offers from other universities like Loyola Chicago, Minnesota and Xavier.

The City/Suburban Hoops Report has him ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the 2026 class. In his junior season, Lockett averaged 16.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, four assists and two steals per game — he also earned First Team Southwest Prairie Conference honors.

“We are excited to have Mason joining our program,” Holtmann said. “He is a long guard with a huge upside who has a high level of feel for the game. With his ability to dribble, pass and shoot, he will fit right into our style of play. We look forward to seeing him grow in our program.”

