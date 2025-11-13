DePaul women’s basketball adds star Wisconsin-based guard Mikaia Litza to 2026 recruiting class

On Thursday, DePaul women’s basketball head coach Jill Pizzotti announced that Mikaia Litza officially signed a letter of intent to join the Blue Demons for the 2026-27 season.

Hailing from Wauwatosa High School, Litza, a five-foot-eight point guard, has enjoyed a decorated high school career for her Milwaukee suburb-based Division II program.

Litza received offers from other schools like Florida Atlantic, Harvard and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Last year, Litza led her team to a 29-1 record and a state championship while posting a new single-season assist record for her school with 200. Litza also set her school’s career assist record in her sophomore season. So far, she has accumulated over 1,276 points, 492 rebounds and 400 assists as a three-year starter.

“I am comfortable being the person coach has to rely on to make the right play,” Litza said on her personal website. “I know it’s my role to be the extension of coach on the court.”

The two-time first team All-State selection is expected to fit seamlessly with Pizzotti’s “DePaul ball” offensive philosophy which focuses on capitalizing in transition and swinging the ball around the offensive end of the court.

“Mikaia is a dynamic, three-level guard with great vision, a natural feel for the game, and the ability to score in a variety of ways,” Pizzotti said. “We expect her to make an immediate impact and are thrilled to add another talented player from Wisconsin.”

Playing her high school career roughly 100 miles north of her future stomping grounds in Wintrust Arena, Litza is set to join current redshirt freshman guards Alayna West and Ally Timm as the Blue Demons’ only Wisconsin-based players.

Related stories: