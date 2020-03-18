Biden wins Illinois primary, AP reports

Former Vice President Joe Biden emerged victorious in the Illinois Democratic primary elections, according to the Associated Press.

Biden had a wide variety of endorsements all throughout the state, including Governor J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago and Senators Richard J. Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

Biden is also reported to have won the Florida primary.

Despite fears pertaining to large gatherings in regards to spreading COVID-19, voting went on as scheduled throughout Illinois.