St. Vincent’s DeJamz

I’ll say it: Geminis get a bad rep. Even if you’re not super well-versed in astrology, you probably know that they have a reputation for being “two-faced,” which seems like a boring summation of one of the more interesting signs in the zodiac.

Geminis are curious, adaptable, intelligent and outgoing — if not slightly unreliable (it’s an air sign thing). Famous Geminis include Stevie Nicks, Bob Dylan, Kanye West and Miles Davis. More importantly, we have a whole slew of them on staff: Shane René, Xavier Ortega, Nate Burleyson and Hillary Flores.

Yes, my zodiac DeJamz are only coming in later, but in the spirit of Gemini season, I refuse to apologize.

Rhiannon-Fleetwood Mac

Considered by many to be Stevie Nicks’ signature song, this song captures the imagination and curiosity of a Gemini, weaving a tale of a mystical woman larger than life herself. The titular Rhiannon is described as having an unparalleled allure and charisma, which is a goal that many Geminis likely aspire to, but can’t quite nail down because they tend to be chatterboxes.

Hot N Cold-Katy Perry

This is something of an obvious choice, but that doesn’t negate this song’s credentials as a Gemini anthem. As mentioned, Gemini’s have a reputation for being two-faced; while I think that’s a rather simplified take on their persona, I can’t argue that Geminis are the most consistent personalities in the zodiac. This song represents both their constant need for change and penchant for neurosis, causing them sometimes to feel as though they’re two different people.

Basket Case-Green Day

As mentioned, Geminis tend to have a neurotic side, often overthinking or overanalyzing day-to-day scenarios. While this song is a more extreme version of this common trait, it encapsulates the exhaustion that comes with constant mental gymnastics and the need for quiet in one’s own head.

Emotion-Carly Rae Jepsen

Geminis are social butterflies and are always fun to have at a party. This song from Jepsen’s album of the same name nails the feeling of fun and exhilaration that comes with letting loose. Throw in some lines about boy drama, and you have a Gemini anthem.

Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right- Bob Dylan

The day I learned Bob Dylan was a Gemini was the day everything started to make sense; a genius lyricist who airs whole chapters of his life for public consumption — such a Gemini move. In this tune, he sings about a relationship’s demise with an air of aloof acceptance, while still slipping in some cutting jabs to let the subject know he isn’t as resigned as he would like to come off. If that doesn’t represent Gemini duality, I don’t know what does.