Out of school Gemini DeJamz

On September 7, 2021, the day before my first day of college, I laid down on my kitchen table and cried. That got uncomfortable, so I went up to my bedroom and cried some more. Even after declaring my commitment to DePaul eight months prior, going to college didn’t feel real.

I used to wear shirts that said “community college” because that was my plan for so long. It wasn’t until I got my acceptance email from DePaul in study hall that I knew I had to go. The real and more pressing issue was that I wasn’t ready to do so. Four years later, I find myself in the same position — I graduate in less than a month, but it doesn’t feel real, and I am not ready.

I wasn’t moving across the country, just 30 miles away from my hometown, so I couldn’t tell you what the tears were for. I think my tears shed these past few months are more justified. At least then, I knew somewhat what the next four years would look like, but the second I walk that stage and flip my tassel, I don’t know what’s to come.

But, hey, at least music is a constant! So, I bring you a sequel to my “Old School Gemini DeJamz” I wrote last year. In the same fashion, all artists featured are Geminis and more importantly, each song speaks to my college experience and what’s to come after.

“Everybody’s Talkin’” by Harry Nilsson When people ask me my postgrad plans and I tell them the truth, which is, “I don’t know, except I’m going to work my restaurant job and travel,” some of them look at me like I’m crazy. I’m very happy for those of you who have a full-time job or internship lined up right out the gate, but I personally want to enjoy not being in school for the first time since I was 5 years old. This summer, I plan to let myself breathe for once and live out what Harry Nilsson would’ve wanted, which is to ignore the negativity and pressure and go where the sun keeps shining. “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas My dad, who actually attended DePaul for a few weeks when he was 18 years old before dropping out to work at ComEd full-time, told me this song was the song of his high school graduating class. First of all, how sinister is it to make this song your class song? But I get it — it truly is one of the most beautiful and simultaneously heartbreaking songs. The lines “Now, don’t hang on … Nothin’ lasts forever but the Earth and sky” perfectly describe how I feel about my college experience coming to a close. I knew one day it was going to end and yearned for that day, but now that it’s approaching, I am holding on by any means necessary to avoid the inevitable unknown. Also, it’s too perfect that I randomly searched for the vocalist on this song and lucky for me, it was Steve Walsh — a fellow June Gemini. “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac Wait… Stevie Nicks was right. Time does make you bolder and children do get older. These past four years, I have climbed a mountain — a few, actually — and now as I’m turning around, I’m reflecting. Looking back on these past four years, I would love to say I did everything right and I wouldn’t change a thing, but I would be lying. However, I do not regret a single thing. Without the mistakes made, I would not be the person I am today, and I kinda like who I am! Everyone say ‘Thank you, Gemini queen Stevie Nicks,’ for giving us this masterpiece that turns uncertainty into something terrifying into something beautiful. “Yesterday” by The Beatles Before any Beatlemaniacs or astrologists come at me, I did my research and Paul McCartney, a Gemini, wrote and recorded this song by himself, so I think that’s good enough to be included. Did you want me to include “Temporary Secretary” instead? My DeJamz, my rules. While this may have been written with the intentions of being a love song, I think it is a ballad of longing, nostalgia and uncertainty, in a similar vein to “Landslide.” Four years ago, I was laying on my kitchen table crying about being in debt and not knowing what I wanted to do with my life. That day feels like yesterday. Today, I know I will eventually cry about those looming loan payments, but I believe in yesterday — when there was so much life ahead of me to be lived. “Move on Up” by Curtis Mayfield Allow me to switch the mood and end this DeJamz on a high note. Despite the uncertainty, future loan payments, endless job applications and tears to be shed, I’m getting this degree! I am moving on up in the world and that’s a good enough mantra to get me through this summer. As fellow Gemini Curtis Mayfield starts this tune, “Hush now, child … And don’t cry.” Whatever you say, Mr. Mayfield! I might have to make this my alarm clock sound to push me through the postgrad blues.

