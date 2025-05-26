Out of school Gemini DeJamz

On September 7, 2021, the day before my first day of college, I laid down on my kitchen table and cried. That got uncomfortable, so I went up to my bedroom and cried some more. Even after declaring my commitment to DePaul eight months prior, going to college didn’t feel real.
I used to wear shirts that said “community college” because that was my plan for so long. It wasn’t until I got my acceptance email from DePaul in study hall that I knew I had to go. The real and more pressing issue was that I wasn’t ready to do so. Four years later, I find myself in the same position — I graduate in less than a month, but it doesn’t feel real, and I am not ready.
I wasn’t moving across the country, just 30 miles away from my hometown, so I couldn’t tell you what the tears were for. I think my tears shed these past few months are more justified. At least then, I knew somewhat what the next four years would look like, but the second I walk that stage and flip my tassel, I don’t know what’s to come.
But, hey, at least music is a constant! So, I bring you a sequel to my “Old School Gemini DeJamz” I wrote last year. In the same fashion, all artists featured are Geminis and more importantly, each song speaks to my college experience and what’s to come after.
Nadine is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in history of art and architecture at DePaul. When she’s not perfecting her next social media post, she can be found reading Joan Didion or listening to Frank Ocean.
Contact Nadine: [email protected]