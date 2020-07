“Nunca me sentí como parte del grupo”: los estudiantes de color critican el racismo en las hermandades de DePaul

View this post on Instagram

♡ In a world where you can be anything, be kind. Be kind, stand up, speak loud, give your all. Be independent and be bold. You never really know the true impact you have on those around you, and you will never know if you stay silent. You never know how much your kindness can turn someone’s life around. Together we are strong, we are united, and we are leaders. Phi Mu stands by our values of Love, Honor, and Truth. LIOB ♡