DePaul students call for extended safety protections for Chartwells workers

Union representatives, DePaul workers, and student supporters gather outside of the Student Center before delivering Chartwells petition for new worker demands.

Approximately 25 students gathered outside the Lincoln Park Student Center Wednesday to deliver a petition requesting an extension to COVID-19 health and safety protections for dining hall workers.

The petition called for the continuation of contributions for health insurance for laid-off workers, quarantine pay, voluntary layoff and more. Chartwells employees have been fighting for benefits through the COVID-19 pandemic since April when they asked through their union, UNITE HERE Local 1, for layoff pay.

A group consisting of SGA Executive Vice President of Operations Wesley Janicki and Chartwells employee Marcus Grant attempted to deliver the petition. The goal was to deliver the petition to DePaul Student Center’s Assistant Director of Operations Joe Skibicki, in the hopes of it reaching Bob Janis, executive vice president of operations.

Grant first tried to enter the building with Janicki accompanying him but was denied access. Initially, it was due to him being unable to get a “Good to Go!” status on the #CampusClear app because he does not have DePaul University login credentials in order to get access to the #CampusClear app.

After the main entrance attempt at the corner of Belden and Kenmore avenues, the employee working at the desk instructed Grant to enter through the dock. Grant and the students then went to the dock in an effort to deliver the petition.

Upon entrance to the dock, the group was immediately greeted by Chartwells Resident District Manager Mark Little and DePaul’s Director of Housing and Student Centers Rick Moreci. Little was there before the group entered the dock, apparently aware of the group’s intent to enter the building. Due to Grant’s status of being furloughed, he was unable to enter.

Little continued to decline Grant access to the building, despite Grant’s declaration that he was acting on behalf of the union.

“There’s no other business, you’re not active with Chartwells,” Little said. “Please exit. Thank you.”

After Grant denied access to the building, SGA Treasurer Camila Barrientos joined Janicki to deliver the petition.

At 3:38 p.m., Janicki and Barrientos went to find Skibicki to deliver the petition but were told he had left for the day by Student Center staff.

Janicki and Barrientos then went to deliver the petition to the student centers administration office on the third floor to find that the door was locked. After the two attempts, Janicki and Barrientos delivered the petition to DePaul’s Director of Housing and Student Centers Rick Moreci.

A copy of the petition was peacefully delivered to Little by Chartwells employees earlier in the day, according to UNITE HERE Local 1 representative Noah Carson-Nelson.

Correction (9/10/2020): A previous version of this story omitted that SGA Treasurer Camila Barrientos and SGA Executive Vice President of Operations Wesley Janicki delivered the petition to DePaul Director of Housing and Student Centers Rick Moreci. The story has since been updated to include this detail.