St. Vincent’s DeJamz

You can all relax now — Virgo season is over, and Libra season is upon us. This list was a bit trickier to write; in the spirit of the season, I had a very hard time being decisive. Libras are a very fun sign: social, aesthetically-minded and acting in the interest of peace and harmony. However, they tend to be allergic to confrontation and indecisive.

Famous Libras include Bruce Springsteen, Kim Kardashian, Eminem (surprising!) and Gwyneth Paltrow. We unfortunately do not have any Libras on staff; I guess student media does not attract harmonious personalities.

“Imagine” – John Lennon

This song — and its artist — have become a bit of a cliche when talking about sentiments of peace. However, John Lennon was Libra and this song has all the trappings of one: idealism, ruminations on making the world a better place and being palatable to most people. While Lennon was, by his own admission, less amicable than his catalogue may have you think, this song is a classic whose message has endured across generations.

“San Francisco” – The Mowgli’s

The refrain of this song includes “I’ve been in love with love”– I’m not a betting man myself, but I can say with confidence that a Libra wrote that line. This song has a carefree, exuberant energy to it that is indicative of the free-spirited sensibility of a Libra. This song has been on repeat for the past month, and always brings a smile to my face.

“Oops!… I Did It Again” – Britney Spears

This song deserves to make the list just for being a classic. In a Libra’s attempt to keep the peace and their social circles happy, their friendly energy can sometimes be misinterpreted as being flirtatious. In true Libra fashion, Britney keeps it innocuous, insisting that she isn’t trying to play games; given that she’s a Sagittarius, I’m not sure if I believe her.

“Chasing Pavements” – Adele

Have I mentioned that Libras are indecisive? This song reflects that perfectly, with Adele contemplating what her next step will be. For Libras, this sentiment can be reflected in more mundane choices; while it’s fun to poke fun, a Libra’s indecisive nature is more indicative of their desire to keep everyone happy.

“Material Girl” – Madonna

Libras love all things aesthetically pleasing, with their personal style being a defining characteristic. However, if unchecked, they can verge into materialism, using their love of all things beautiful to deplete their bank accounts. While not over-purchasing for shallow reasons, their commitment to the finer things can go overboard at times.