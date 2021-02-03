DePaul President: Fall quarter will be primarily in-person, spring to remain online

University President A. Gabriel Esteban announced DePaul’s plans for the upcoming spring, summer and fall quarters in a YouTube video posted Tuesday to the university’s marketing and communications channel.

Esteban said that the university plans for a “full complement of in-person classes” for the fall 2021 term. The president also said that DePaul plans to offer more in-person classes with a “phased return to campus for employees” for this year’s summer term.

The spring quarter will operate on DePaul’s current academic model, with a majority of classes held online and reduced levels of residence hall occupancy. There will be no increase in residence hall occupancy, per the video.

“We pledge to maintain a healthy campus and to help slow the spread of Covid-19,” Esteban said in the video. “There is hope on the horizon.”

It is not clear if students will need to be vaccinated from Covid-19 in order to return to campus in the summer or fall. When asked, university spokespeople did not comment regarding The DePaulia’s specific line of questioning, and instead referred to previously published statements on the matter.

The announcement comes after Esteban stated that vaccinations for staff is “not such a big issue.” Chicago is currently in Phase 1B of vaccination distribution, wherein front-line essential workers and individuals over 65 are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Most DePaul students will be eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 2 of distribution, estimated to begin at the end of May.

Update (2/3/2021): This story has been updated to include comment from the university.