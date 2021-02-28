Chicagoans get outside for weekend warm up

Residents out on the Lakefront Trail as temperatures reach 54 degrees in Chicago following weeks of bitter cold and heavy snowfall

This weekend Chicago temperatures reached 54 degrees following weeks of bitter cold and heavy snowfall. In the weeks prior, some areas of Chicago got as much as 18 inches of snowfall.

Gallery | 7 Photos Eric Henry A child runs on to the beach.

The warmup that began last week melted much of the snow that covered the ground. Outdoor areas in Chicago such as the 606 Trail and Lakefront Trail were closed last spring for several months to reduce the spread of Covid-19, but have been open with restrictions since June. Cold winter weather has kept gatherings to a minimum in these areas recently, but residents didn’t miss the opportunity to spend time outdoors this week as temperatures rose.

Hannah Matthews contributed to this story.