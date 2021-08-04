Kathleen Duwve named an assistant coach of women’s soccer

Kathleen Duwve has been named an assistant coach of the DePaul women’s soccer team, as announced by DePaul athletics on Monday. Duwve joins head coach Michele O’Brien and assistant coach Rachel Pitman on the staff and will work with the goalkeepers.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to begin my coaching career at DePaul University,” Duwve said in a statement to DePaul athletics. “I am eager to give back to the sport I love and so excited to open this next chapter in my life. Having the chance to work alongside and learn from Michele and Rachel is something I’m really looking forward to!”

Duwve was a goalkeeper at Bowling Green State University from 2016-2019, where she was the all-time leader in winning percentage and goals-against average. She also received multiple awards for her play, such as first team All-Conference honors in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in 2018 and second team All-MAC honors in 2019.

She played professionally for two years after college, first with Apulia Trani ASD in Italy and then with the Gotham Reserves of the WPSL in the United States.

“We are really excited to add Kathleen Duwve to our staff and know she will make an immediate impact on our program,” O’Brien said in a statement. “Kathleen was a standout goalkeeper at Bowling Green, and with her experience playing professionally overseas and most recently in NY/NJ, we know she will bring a high-level training mentality to our team. She is a genuine, caring person with a strong desire to learn and grow as a coach, and we couldn’t be more excited for her to join us and can’t wait for her to get started.”