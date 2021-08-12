Yor Anei joins men’s basketball as a transfer

Forward Yor Anei has joined men’s basketball after transferring to DePaul, head coach Tony Stubblefield announced on Wednesday. At 6-10, Anei played for two seasons at Oklahoma State University before transferring to SMU in 2020, where he played for one season.

Anei played in 64 games at Oklahoma State and averaged 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game in 2018-19. He followed that up with 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots in 2019-20. At SMU, he averaged 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in the 2020-21 season.

“Yor Anei enhances our inside presence along with Nick Ongenda and Brandon Johnson,” Stubblefield said in a statement. “He has some great experience going up against high-caliber opponents in his career between the Big 12 and American conferences and we’re looking forward to him joining the program. His skill set will impact both ends of the court for us on offense and defense.”

Anei excels at blocking shots. He is tied for first in Oklahoma State history in blocked shots during a single season with 85 in 2018-19. He is also ranked 8th in Oklahoma State history for total blocked shots with 145.

Anei is ranked 28th among NCAA active career leaders with 169 total blocked shots entering the 2021-22 season. In his collegiate career, he has averaged 2.3 blocks per game.