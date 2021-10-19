Former+DePaul+student+convicted+of+assisting+ISIS

Former DePaul student Thomas Osadzinski, 22, was convicted of providing materials to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) Monday morning.

The jury deliberated Friday afternoon for two hours and was scheduled to adjourn Monday.

Osadzinski was accused of providing material support to ISIS through an online messaging board in 2019 asking about explosives commonly used by terrorists and suicide bombers.

Osadzinski used an extension Python computer script called “Operation Heralds of the Internet.” The code is used to “disseminate ISIS information and messaging faster than any human being could,” according to the Justice Department.

He will face up to a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Defense attorneys Steve Greenburg and Joshua Herman contended that Osadzinski, “did not provide funds to ISIS, plan violent activity, acquire weapons, or take any tangible steps to causing real-world harm,” according to The Chicago Tribune.

The U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman, who presided over the case, has not set Osadzinki’s sentence.