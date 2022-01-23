DePaul to require ID for indoor dining

Students eating in the dining hall on the Lincoln Park campus.

DePaul students, faculty and staff will be required to show their DePaul ID as proof of their vaccination status or exemption when eating or drinking at university indoor dining locations.

This is in accordance with Chicago’s new mandate that those five years and older must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to eat indoors, according to Newsline.

“The DePaul community does not need to show their vaccination card, medical or religious exemption letter, or negative test result upon entry because of the university’s vaccine and testing requirements,” the announcement read.

Non-affiliated guests at DePaul must show their vaccination card, medical or religious exemption and a negative test before their campus visit.

DePaul will accept photos of vaccination cards. Guests must also provide a valid ID such as a driver’s license.

Indoor university dining locations include The Blue Demon Dining Hall in the Lincoln Park and Loop campuses.

This is a part of the Take Care DePaul campaign to keep students safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The only time students may remove their masks are when they are actively eating and drinking.

The City of Chicago updated its protocols starting Jan. 3 until further notice.