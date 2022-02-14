St Vincent’s DeJamz

For Valentine’s Day, I wanted to pull from the classics to create the perfect romantic playlist. Continuing with spotlighting only Black artists for Black history month, this collection is some of my favorite singers from early jazz to ‘60s pop. While there was an abundance to choose from, these are my personal suggestions.

Wedding Bell Blues by The 5th Dimension

Don’t let the title fool you, this song has had a chokehold on me since I watched “Gilmore Girls” and heard it for the first time. A No. 1 hit for The 5th Dimension, the song sets the story of a woman upset with her man not marrying her after all the time and effort put into the relationship. Even so, she goes to talk about how much she cares about him and wants to be with him. I personally love this song, even if it’s a borderline breakup song.

I Only Have Eyes for You by The Flamingos

I truly hope I have a love one day described exactly how the Flamingos sing it. “Maybe millions of people go by but they all disappear from view and I only have eyes for you.” Committed and loyal, this man has been raising expectations since 1959 with this song.

Our Love is Here to Stay by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

Honestly, it would be disrespectful to not put a song from Fitzgerald and Armstrong on here. This song specifically reminds me of “When Harry met Sally,” my favorite romance movie during the scene of real-life couples and how they met and fell in love. It’s a really cute scene and the sounds of renowned singers, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong in the background just fit the loving theme.

Let’s Stay Together by Al Green

The bright jazz mixed with Al’s vocals creates the perfect combination for a Valentine’s Day song. I remember my parents playing this song all the time when I was kid, so this song is quite special to me. When I hear this song I think of long term relationships and commitment throughout the years.

Just the two of us by Grover Washington jr. (feat. Bill Withers)

Known as one of America’s most iconic love songs,”Just The Two Of Us” is popular with every generation; Withers really knew what he was doing with this one. A jazz solo in any song always puts it over the top, but famous sax player Grover Washington Jr., and soul singer Bill Withers put together a creation meant to be played for every possible moment remotely considered to be romantic.