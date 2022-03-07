St. Vincent’s DeJamz – Weezer

While California-based rock band Weezer may have released most of their best work in the 90’s, they still remain active today. With their two 2021 albums and plans to release four albums in 2022, their cult-like following has plenty to be excited about. If you’re new to Weezer, don’t worry! I’ve sacrificed my own social status to listen to their entire discography so you don’t have to. Here are some of my favorites.

Say It Ain’t So

The 1994 classic from Weezer’s first and arguably best album, “Blue,” is widely regarded as one of the band’s best songs. With almost 300 million streams on Spotify, it’s also one of their most popular hits. The melodic, but surprisingly dark, single is a great place to start dipping your toes into the Weezer water.

Only In Dreams

Oh boy, I love a long Weezer song. How about eight minutes? The closer on “Blue” has one of the best rock baselines of the 90’s — it makes the song. Frontman Rivers Cuomo has a great vocal performance, too. If they released a 32-minute version of this song, I’d still listen to it regularly without batting an eye.

The Good Life

“The Good Life” is from the band’s sophomore album, “Pinkerton.” It’s brings a brighter energy to a record filled with depressing and sexually-frustrated tunes. Despite its subject matter, you really can’t go wrong with any song on this album. But “The Good Life” is among its catchiest and most relatable.

The Greatest Man That Ever Lived

Things are getting weird. Weezer released the album “Red” in 2008. It’s a serious drop in quality from their first two albums, and in the midst of a five-album stretch of downright trash. But there’s a few hidden gems on “Red,” among them is “The Greatest Man That Ever Lived.” It’s one of the corniest songs they’ve ever released, but it’s fun and one of my favorites.

Summer Elaine and Drunk Dori

I have no idea what this song is about. I looked up the lyrics and I still don’t know. But “Summer Elaine and Drunk Dori” is one of several catchy tracks from “White,” Weezer’s 2016 album that is easily their best work since 1996. Don’t expect any profound songwriting here, (“Feet crushing Sauvignon grapes…” What are you saying, Rivers?), but it’s a great song that represents a return-to-form for the greatest band of all time.