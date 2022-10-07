DePaul lands 2023 transfer Keyondre Young

Young played eight games at Valparaiso in 2021-2022 before leaving for Triton and reopening his recruitment.

The Blue Demons and coach Tony Stubblefield landed their second commitment from the class of 2023.

Junior college guard Keyondre Young verbally committed to DePaul on Friday, according to the Triton Men’s Basketball Twitter account. The 6-foot-8-inch, 180 lb. commit currently plays at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois.

Young chose DePaul over schools like Missouri, Texas A&M, Tulsa and New Mexico St. Originally from Oklahoma, Young was named “6A All-state” and “Super 5 Player of the Year” during his senior year of high school by The Oklahoman in 2020-2021.

Young originally committed to Valparaiso University, but after playing only eight games in his freshman year, an injury ended his season.

After one season at Valpo, Young transferred to Triton to reopen his recruitment.

Stubblefield has had success with junior college recruiting ever since he arrived on campus. Three players on this season’s roster were recruited out of junior colleges: Da’Sean Nelson, Philmon Gebrewhit and K.T. Raimey.

Young will have three years left of eligibility when he begins his playing career at DePaul in the Fall of 2023.

Babacar Mbengue and now Young are the first two commits of Stubblefield’s 2023 recruiting class.