U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth wins re-election over Republican Kathy Salvi

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth smiles on stage with supporters at her victory party at Adler Planetarium Tuesday night.

Shortly after the polls had closed around 7 p.m., the Associated Press (AP) projected U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill) had won re-election. Noted by AP as “heavily favored in the heavily blue state,” the scene at the now multi-term Tammy Duckworth’s victory party was filled with celebration, duck puns and new promises for the next six years.

Among the crowd at the Adler Planetarium, Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended to celebrate Duckworth’s win.

Republican nominee Kathy Salvi, Duckworth’s opponent, stated she called to congratulate Duckworth on her win. Duckworth then thanked Salvi during her acceptance speech.

“I received a very gracious phone call from Kathy Salvi congratulating me and conceding the election and wishing me the best of luck and showing her confidence that I will serve the people of Illinois well,” Duckworth said. “Thank you, Kathy, you’re running a very good pass to all candidates supporters, please know that.”

Introducing Duckworth was election finance chair John Ebinson and Senior Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill), both congratulating Duckworth on her win and adding anecdotes of her fondness of the Shamrock shake and Pirate speaking day.

“Imagine what the last six years would have been like for Senator Duckworth who is fighting for us in the United States Senate,” Ebinson said. “ Fighting with the same values she fought in Iraq.”

Duckworth’s re-election message started with reiterating her commitment to serving Illinois. Within her speech, Duckworth laid out key points she plans to focus on in the next six years including accessible internet for schoolwork in the metro east, affordability of medication and aid and representation for farmers in Illinois.

“To me, Illinois is a 58,000 square-mile community whose people see the inherent value in one another who look out for each other,” Duckworth stated during her acceptance speech.

Duckworth’s background and conquering difficult obstacles was a continuous message through the night, as supporters in attendance said they believed in Duckworth and followed her journey.

“Her story is empowering and just truly incredible, I feel like she’s finally someone I want representing me,” Zoe Lauer, a guest at the election party said. “I’ve been watching her for the past six years in this position, I think she’s done a phenomenal job, and I’m looking forward to seeing where she can go in the next term.”

Duckworth ended the night with a call to everyone who doesn’t feel important to keep fighting alongside her.

“A girl that was on food stamps and nearly homeless growing up can become anything she wants to be, even a multi-term United States Senator,” Sen. Duckworth said.