‘My Mind and Me’: A candid glimpse into fame and its shadow

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” is a raw documentary about Selena Gomez, showing an honest and sincere portrayal of the journey to stardom. Directed by Alek Keshishian, the film feels as if we are watching a 90-minute therapeutic session. Illustrating Gomez’s life from 2016-2019, the film discusses the challenges with her mental and physical health.

The documentary opens with Gomez backstage in a disheartening mood. We see the artist break down because she wants to get rid of her Disney image. She does not want to be associated with anyone and be a solo artist.

Throughout the documentary, we see Gomez confronting her past by going back to her hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas. Afterwards, the audience witnesses Gomez during an interview as she “feels like a product.” With all the media interviews, Gomez felt the questions were mundane and they weren’t paying any attention.

In one of the interviews, a journalist said to Gomez, “You’re a singer, you’re an actor, you worked in production, in fashion. Is there any other that you would like to try?” Gomez noticeably seemed to appreciate that question and the response was, “I gotta say, I’ll do a little bit of all of those for a while. But eventually, when it all slows down for me, I’ll probably devote most of my life to philanthropy.”

This part of the documentary was touching because we never see these types of questions asked in interviews or celebrities speaking out about things like this. Obviously, we’re fans of well known people because of their talent and the entertainment that they give us. We are interested in who they are as people– what they’re stories are. That’s what draws us in.

The interviewer immediately says, “Okay. That’s it for me,” and exits. Gomez took that and said, “Wow. Thank you. Appreciate it. Felt like you really understood.” We then see Gomez in the green room after, frustrated.

“I’m done,” Gomez said. “ Do you know how cheap that makes me feel? She’s asking me questions, good ones, […] she didn’t even pay attention.”

Towards the end of the documentary, Fans recognized Gomez at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner and gave a powerful speech about mental illness. She has struggled with her mental health her whole life, and now, she’s finally in a good place. She hasn’t felt this alive and hasn’t felt in tune with her mind or body ever. The speech was to show people that you’re not alone and it’s okay to not to be okay. It’s okay to struggle; it’s okay to feel the emotions that you need to feel. There is always a light at the end of the tunnel and the feeling is temporary. You will get better, and you will feel like yourself again.

“Last year I was suffering mentally and emotionally, […] I sought support and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis. The moment that I received that information, I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety. So, I began to face it head on [and] I am happier, I am healthier, and I am in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been.”

In 2019, Gomez released her breakout song, “Lose You to Love Me.” This song meant a lot to Gomez because it was about her choosing herself and choosing life. She is hoping that people can find peace and grace with that. Gomez is not afraid to share her truth anymore. There is much more to this documentary that fans will see about the triumphs and heartbreaks of Gomez. Everyone has a story to tell, you can find inspiration in anybody. Remember to always choose yourself.