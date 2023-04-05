BREAKING: Aneesah Morrow enters name into the transfer portal

Sophomore Aneesah Morrow averaged 23.4 PPG in her two-year career at DePaul, the most of any player in program history.

Chicago native and sophomore standout Aneesah Morrow entered her name into the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon, according to Chantel Jennings of The Athletic.

Morrow, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, played in every one of the 66 games in her two seasons under head coach Doug Bruno, was Big East Freshman of the year in 2021-22, and was awarded 2021-22 All-America Second Team honors.

In her second season at DePaul, Morrow broke the school single-game scoring record with 45-points against Northwestern on Dec. 10, 2022. She holds the single-season scoring record with 804 points.

For the past two seasons that Morrow suited up for DePaul, the team had a 38-28 record and only appeared in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament in the 2021-22 season, where they lost to Dayton 88-57.

Earlier in the season, Morrow told The DePaulia, “I chose DePaul because a lot of star athletes considering I was the No.1 player in the state leave the state or their city. So I want to stay here. I didn’t want to go far away from home. This is a great choice for me.”

Inconsistency both offensively and defensively were the driving force for the struggles that plagued DePaul in its most recent season.

The sophomore forward said the following in a statement from her own personal Twitter account on Wednesday:

“…after careful consideration, I think it is best if I seek alternative options for my college basketball career.”

In the statement, Morrow thanked the DePaul coaching staff, administration and fans.

When comparing the career average of all DePaul women’s basketball players, Morrow finished first with 23.4 points per game. The second closest is current WNBA player Allie Quigley with 16.7 in her four-year career.

For the past two seasons Morrow has led DePaul in scoring and rebounding and shot a

career-high 209 threes expanding her game

This decision comes after a tough season for DePaul who finished under .500 at a 16-17 record for the first time since the 1997-98 season.

Morrow, at 6-foot-1, averaged a double-double in both seasons and totaled 51 total double-doubles in her two seasons.

This decision makes Morrow one of most talented and highly touted transfers in the portal.

The Big East will look different next season with Morrow and now Lauren Park-Lane from Seton Hall leaving the Big East, along with back-to-back Big East Player of the Year Maddy Siegrist entering the WNBA draft.

Filling the void that Morrow leaves DePaul with will likely be a mighty challenge for Bruno and staff.