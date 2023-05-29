The new name for a reading room in the library, the Aspasia LeCompte Room, was unveiled Thursday, May 18. (Patrick )
DePaul spaces renamed to honor a woman who won her freedom from Vincentian slaveholders

The DePaulia Staff

May 29, 2023

Two spaces on the DePaul Lincoln Park campus now hold new names. 

Room 300 in the John T. Richardson Library and the Belden-Racine residence hall were renamed on Thursday, May 18 to honor freedom fighter Aspasia LeCompte. 

LeCompte and her family were slaves owned by Vincentian priests in Missouri in the early 19th century. Formerly, the room was named after Bishop Joseph Rosati, a Vincentian missionary in the U.S. who enslaved LeCompte.

In a ceremony held outside the library’s newly named room, members of a task force of DePaul faculty and staff spoke in honor of LeCompte, before walking together to what is now known as LeCompte Hall, a residence facility on North Racine Avenue. The task force was assembled to address the Vincentians’ relationship with slavery.

Here are photos taken by The DePaulia that highlight the day’s events:

Valerie Johnson, interim associate provost for Diversity and Equity, spoke at the Richardson Library about the renaming of a third-floor reading room. (Amber)
Min. Jené Ashley Colvin (left), Johnson, Karl Naas and Fr. Guillermo Campuzano walk from the Richardson Library to dorm building formerly named Belden-Racine Hall.) (Patrick )
Students, faculty and staff process to Aspasia LeCompte Hall formerly known as Belden-Racine Hall. (Patr)
