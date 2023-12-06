“Eileen” filmmakers talk story, structure and surprises behind cinematic adaptation

Advertisement
DePaul student parents, caregivers want more resources as university lacks
March 13, 2022
Opinion: Roe v. Wade’s future is grim with Florida’s 15-week abortion ban
Opinion: Roe v. Wade’s future is grim with Florida’s 15-week abortion ban
March 13, 2022
DePaul freshman defender Bella Hanisch looks to pass the ball in a game against Valparaiso on Feb. 22.
COLUMN: Sports are still coming to grips with a new reality
March 14, 2021
Where were you when the world shut down?
Where were you when the world shut down?
March 14, 2021
A student walks along the Quad, located in Lincoln Park.
College students struggle during online fall term, many landing on probation
March 14, 2021
An empty classroom set aside for socially distanced learning at DePauls Loop campus.
DePaul students look back on a full year of online school
March 14, 2021
People gather on the shoreline in Destin, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
COLUMN: Please don’t stand close to me in line –— now or 20 years down the road
March 14, 2021
Zoom Fashion: The New Phenomenon Amongst Students
Zoom Fashion: The New Phenomenon Amongst Students
June 9, 2021
Special Issue: Graduation 2021
Special Issue: Graduation 2021
June 7, 2021
FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. There’s no single policy or action that will alleviate America’s $1.74 trillion student loan debt crisis while simultaneously preventing students from taking on unaffordable amounts of future debt. Higher education financing experts are divided on the exact combination of solutions, but all agree it will require a multipronged approach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Debt, loans plague graduating college students
June 7, 2021
An empty classroom set aside for socially distanced learning at DePauls Loop campus.
Some graduates will never be in a classroom again. Others made sure they will.
June 7, 2021
Dr. Craig Klugman, a professor of health sciences.
Dr. Craig Klugman: The professor whose name we should all know by now
June 7, 2021
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Bidens running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Biden receive a virtual briefing on COVID-19 from public health experts in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Harris’ past prosecutorial record raises questions in some voters
November 1, 2020
Special Issue: Election 2020
Special Issue: Election 2020
November 1, 2020
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, uses a face mask meanwhile waiting to speak at a press conference outside of USPS Jamaica station in Queens, New York. Democratic National Convention | AP Photo
OPINION: Congresswomen of color deserve better
November 1, 2020
An inmate at the Cook County Department of Corrections casts a ballot Oct. 17, the first day of early voting at the facility.
Law co-written by DePaul students provides inmates voting access, education
November 1, 2020
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to supporters during a campaign stop at the University of Houston Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
OPINION: Purposefully mispronouncing Kamala Harris’ name is racist, plain and simple
November 1, 2020
The Student News Site of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student News Site of DePaul University

The DePaulia

“Eileen” filmmakers talk story, structure and surprises behind cinematic adaptation

Sam Mroz, Assistant Arts & Life Editor December 6, 2023
Thomas+McKenzie+and+Anne+Hathaway+star+in+%E2%80%9CEileen%E2%80%9D%2C+an+adaption+of+Ottessa+Moshfegh%E2%80%99s+critically+acclaimed+psychological+fiction+
Jeong Park / NEON
Thomas McKenzie and Anne Hathaway star in “Eileen”, an adaption of Ottessa Moshfegh’s critically acclaimed psychological fiction

During a Zoom Q&A session with several college publications Nov. 16, screenwriters Ottessa Moshfegh and Luke Goebel, along with director William Oldroyd, delved into the process of adapting the critically acclaimed novel “Eileen” for the big screen. They aimed to ensure a unique storytelling approach while preserving the novel’s original allure.

A psychological fiction written by Moshfegh, “Eileen” found immediate success after being published by Penguin Press in 2015. These victories included a 2016 Pen/Hemingway Award for a debut novel alongside being shortlisted for the 2015  National Book Critics Circle Award.

Moshfegh penned four additional novels within seven years of her award-winning debut, with her latest being the 2022 historical fiction “Lapvona.” In the time between career milestones she found time for a wedding ceremony, marrying author Luke Goebel. This relationship swayed into their creative pursuits, as both took on the challenge of adapting Odessa’s titular novel into a cinematic screenplay.

Their adaptation — now set for a wide release on Dec. 8 by the production company NEON — stays true to its source material while lending itself to the more expressive offerings of film. 

“It’s sort of like working with fine marble,” Goebel said. “You have to cut away a lot to get to the new form, and it’s all really valuable.

Set in 1960s Massachusetts, “Eileen” follows the titular young prison secretary, played by Thomasin McKenzie, and her bond with a new counselor named Rebecca, played by Anne Hathaway. Rebecca’s quirky persona intrigues Eileen’s passive attitude as their friendship grows, luring her into a much darker and off-putting reality.

In bringing Moshfegh and Goebel’s work to the big screen, Oldroyd saw value in this female-driven narrative. His last feature, 2017’s “Lady Macbeth”, toyed with the same traits as Florence Pugh embodied an ambitious character trapped by societal pressures. He found this same allure in “Eileen” alongside the support of its founding screenwriters.

“When I make something,  50% of it is the idea and 50% of it is the infrastructure around the making of it,” Oldroyd said. “I knew that when I met Ottessa and Luke, these were people I could make a good piece of work with because I knew that I was going to be supported.” 

The film version was forced to accommodate for the novel’s 274 page count. Within the bounds of a 98-minute runtime, “Eileen” prioritizes the ambiance of the period through details.

“We knew that what we needed to capture was an atmosphere, a time and a mood,” Moshfegh said. “That sort of vast and creepy view of the sea, Eileen’s house, the street that she drives down, her car in that sense that it had just been eaten away by salted rocks. All those things, the little details really added to the universe.”

As Moshfegh and Goebel clung to the narrative’s key traits, they remained open to the shocks of filmmaking and how this process served the story’s big picture.

“There were so many surprises, from the cast to working with Will, from the beginning, all of it was miraculous,” Goebel said. “To see something that we had completely handed over to the experience of the film and then to see it even after the actors had done their work just keep improving through the choices that were made.”

After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year with positive reviews and a limited Dec. 1 release, “Eileen” now looks to make its biggest splash in its wide release.

A long way from the novel she first put out to the world in 2015, Moshfegh sees her work change from one medium to the next. In all this time she remains loyal to the plot she created while accepting the openness offered in both telling and receiving a good story.

“To a certain extent, you sort of have to let your work go and let people do with it what they will,” Moshfegh said.

The three creatives trust that the story will tell you what it needs, a faith they have carried through the entire adaptation process.  In this trust they have found a relationship of creativity that goes two ways.

“You know it’s a very alchemical sort of process that at some point, you have to stop thinking about what you had in mind and start listening to the film that is in front of you,” Oldroyd said. “It sounds strange, but it’s the movie that tells you what it requires and then you have to follow that.”
Leave a Comment

The DePaulia

The Student News Site of DePaul University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *