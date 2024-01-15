How to actually achieve your New Year’s resolutions

Ringing in the new year means new opportunities, a new calendar and more New Year’s resolutions that will ultimately be left forgotten and unfinished. For all of the bright-eyed people who still make them, though, the path to completing them can seem rocky. The most common New Year’s resolutions are often the most difficult to complete because they fall into categories that are too vague or hard to achieve without a solid plan. Rather than dive head first into resolutions like “work out more” or “eat healthier,” here are some smaller ways to reach more realistic goals.

Get in shape: Getting in shape does not need to mean getting up at 4 a.m. every morning to run a marathon before work. Start by adding small amounts of exercise into your daily schedule instead of trying to add a two-hour gym session into your daily planner. Instead of walking five minutes to the closest bus stop, maybe walk 10 minutes further away to the next one. Instead of taking the elevator two floors up, try taking the stairs for extra cardio. If you have free time during the weekend, walk around a new neighborhood or explore any of Chicago’s public parks. If you want a workout class, check out offerings at The Ray for free. Chicago is a walkable city with plenty of opportunities to build physical activity into your daily routine without spending money on a gym membership or immediately jumping into an intense workout routine.

Travel more: We all dream of escaping winter quarter classes for a tropical vacation, but chances are, traveling this year will not look the same as the luxury excursions you have pinned to your Pinterest board. Try using a smaller scope when defining what travel means for you. When the weather gets warmer, explore one of Chicago’s lakefront beaches like Montrose Beach, Oak Street Beach or, if you’re feeling extra adventurous, Lighthouse Beach in Evanston. Still, looking to escape the routine of Chicago winter? Take the Amtrak from Chicago to explore a different nearby city like St. Louis for relatively cheap. If you have the time and budget, research DePaul’s study abroad opportunities for a more structured way to visit a different country.

Eat healthier: Getting back to your apartment or dorm after a long day of classes and trudging through the latest Chicago snowstorm does not exactly inspire the motivation to cook a healthy, filling meal. Takeout or dining hall food is usually the more appealing option, and while it’s not always bad for you, it isn’t always healthy either. If your goal is to eat healthier without breaking the bank or spending extra time cooking and doing dishes every night, snacks might be the way to go. Try prepping some fruits and vegetables at the beginning of the week in containers you can grab on the go. This can mean filling a snack container with baby carrots, pita chips and yogurt dip for a satisfying but nutritional snack in between classes. If you want to switch up your grocery haul for the week, try food waste apps like Too Good To Go for cheap grocery surprise bags that may include a healthy alternative. Grocery stores nearby, like Dom’s Kitchen and Market, offer some for as low as $5.99 before tax.

Improve mental health: January in Chicago is the ultimate time for seasonal depression (did you check out the DeJamz this week?), so working on your mental health is important, with or without a New Year’s resolution. This can be as simple as small acts of self-care or finding outlets for creativity and stress. While DePaul does have the University Counseling and Psychological Services program, there are other resources on campus with different methods of helping students. The Cultural and Resource Centers occasionally offer events that may help, like the APIDA center’s Chai Time, which hosts rotating topics such as discussions of intergenerational turmoil and intersectionality. If you want a more creative alternative just to destress, join a club like DePaul Zinesters, where you can make zines and meet new people. Working on your mental health can mean smaller steps toward strengthening your support system and reflecting internally.