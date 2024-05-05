Wasian DeJamz

“Petals on the Moon” by Wasia Project

Okay, I will admit this one may also be a minor cop-out since Wasia Project opened for the Laufey concert I attended… Oh well! I have creative control here and you don’t. Suck it! Some DeJamz readers may recognize Wasia Project from their song “ur so pretty” which was featured in the Netflix television show “Heartstopper.” “Petals on the Moon” though is my personal favorite with its upbeat tempo, smooth vocals and easy beat to dance to. If you catch me doing a little shimmy on the Brown Line in the next week, it's likely because this song is playing through my AirPods and lifting my mood.