Tracie Adix-Zins fired as DePaul Softball head coach after six seasons

Tom Gorski, Men's Basketball Beat ReporterMay 12, 2024
A+catchers+helmet+rests+in+the+batting+cage+before+a+DePaul+vs+Georgetown+match+March+9%2C+2024%2C+at+Cacciatore+Stadium.
Jaydi Vasquez
A catcher’s helmet rests in the batting cage before a DePaul vs Georgetown match March 9, 2024, at Cacciatore Stadium.

DePaul Athletics announced Tuesday afternoon that its softball team’s leadership has changed, with Tracie Adix-Zins being relieved of her duties.

“After evaluating the current state of our softball program, we decided to make a change in the head coaching position,” said DePaul Vice President and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Adix-Zins for her hard work and dedication to advancing our program. Unfortunately, we did not meet our competitive goals.”

Over her six years leading the Blue Demons, Adix-Zins recorded an overall record of 125-133, with a conference standing of 53-49 in the Big East. She led the team to three winning seasons, but only one postseason appearance, during her tenure. 

This past season proved challenging for the team, ultimately finishing with a 9-38 record. This marked the program’s lowest number of wins since 2020, a season shortened by Covid-19, during which they managed only eight victories.

The program has experienced regression in the Big East standings throughout the last four seasons, consistently dropping each year.

The university will promptly commence a nationwide search for the next head coach of the softball team program. Karla Ross, previously associate head coach, has been appointed as interim head coach for the meantime.
