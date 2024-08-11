Venezuelans in Chicago protest the country’s election results at Daley Plaza (Photo Gallery)

A protester holds the Venezuelan flag high at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.
A protester shouts for their country’s freedom while waving a Venezuelan flag at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.
Venezuelan children wave their country’s flag at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.
A protester holds a sign that reads “For a free Venezuela.” at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.
Venezuelan children clap for their national anthem at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.
A child poses in front of a sign reading “I want to know the country where I was born” at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.
Protesters sit around a Venezuelan flag at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024. Their mouths are covered and hands tied, symbolizing the oppression and lack of freedom in Venezuela.
Venezuelans stand in a protest against the election results in the country at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.
A young girl is covered in the Venezuelan flag at a protest at the Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.
Protesters gather in front of a large Venezuelan flag at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.
A man poses while holding a Venezuelan flag at a protest at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.
A protester observes the demonstration while holding a string of balloons in the colors of the Venezuelan flag at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.
Two generations of Venezuelans gather at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago to protest for freedom for their country on Monday, August 5, 2024.
A Venezuelan man sings the country’s national anthem during the protest at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.
Protesters unite for justice in Venezuela during a protest at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.