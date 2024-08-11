Crossroads
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
Crossroads
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
Crossroads
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia

Venezuelans in Chicago protest the country’s election results at Daley Plaza (Photo Gallery)

Protesters gather to demand justice in Venezuela during a protest at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.
Alonso Vidal, La DePaulia Contributing WriterAugust 11, 2024
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • A protester holds the Venezuelan flag high at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29

  • A protester shouts for their country’s freedom while waving a Venezuelan flag at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29

  • Venezuelan children wave their country’s flag at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29

  • A protester holds a sign that reads “For a free Venezuela.” at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29

  • Venezuelan children clap for their national anthem at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29

  • A child poses in front of a sign reading “I want to know the country where I was born” at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29

  • Protesters sit around a Venezuelan flag at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024. Their mouths are covered and hands tied, symbolizing the oppression and lack of freedom in Venezuela.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29

  • Venezuelans stand in a protest against the election results in the country at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29

  • A young girl is covered in the Venezuelan flag at a protest at the Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29

  • Protesters gather in front of a large Venezuelan flag at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29

  • A man poses while holding a Venezuelan flag at a protest at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29

  • A protester observes the demonstration while holding a string of balloons in the colors of the Venezuelan flag at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29

  • Two generations of Venezuelans gather at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago to protest for freedom for their country on Monday, August 5, 2024.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29

  • A Venezuelan man sings the country’s national anthem during the protest at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29

  • Protesters unite for justice in Venezuela during a protest at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Monday, August 5, 2024.

    Alonso Vidal
    Venezuelans+in+Chicago+protest+the+countrys+election+results+at+Daley+Plaza+%28Photo+Gallery%29
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in La DePaulia
Venezuelans in Chicago protest the election results
A group of protesters holds banners and balloons in support of Venezuela on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in Plaza las Americas, downtown Chicago.
Venezolanos en Chicago se reúnen para protestar los resultados de las elecciones presidenciales del país
Un grupo de manifestantes sostiene pancartas y globos en apoyo a Venezuela el miércoles 31 de julio de 2024, durante protesta en la Plaza las Américas, en el centro de Chicago.
Venezuelans in Chicago gather to protest the country's Presidential election results
Fighter’s fists after collision in the center of the ring on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Park Districts Girls Show boxing event at Wicker Park.
Chicago park district hosts "Girls Show" all female boxing tournament (Photo gallery)
La drag queen Venus Carangi interpreta su número final en el concierto tributo a Selena del Museo de Arte Mexicano, Bidi Bidi Boom Boom el 1 de junio de 2024. El final fue una mezcla de varias canciones de Selena y contó con la participación de todas las drag queens que participaron en este evento. Siempre estoy nerviosa antes de un concierto. Alguien me dijo, Si estás nerviosa, demuestra que te importa tu trabajo, dijo Carangi.
La drag queen latina Venus Carangi se apodera de Boystown un bar a la vez
Drag queen Venus Carangi performs her final number at the Museum of Mexican Art’s Selena Tribute Show, “Bidi Bidi Boom Boom” June 1, 2024. The finale was a mashup of various Selena songs and featured all the drag queens who performed at this event. “I’m always nervous before a show. I had someone tell me, ‘If you’re nervous it shows you care about your job’ Carangi said.
Latine drag queen Venus Carangi takes over Boystown one bar at a time
More in Noticias
Student Protesters hold back the crowd from moving onto Fullerton Ave on Thursday, May 16, 2024. This was hours after CPD raided the DePaul encampment.
Students vow to continue pushing DePaul to divest from Israel after Gaza Solidarity Encampment was dismantled
Los estudiantes manifestantes detienen a la multitud para que no se traslade a Fullerton Ave el jueves 16 de mayo de 2024. Esto ocurrió horas después de que el CPD allanara el campamento de DePaul.
Estudiantes comprometidos a presionar a DePaul para desligarse de Israel tras desmantelamiento del campamento de solidaridad con Gaza
Ilse Arciniega holds her daughter and poses for a photo at a graduation celebration in June 2022. Arciniega is a DePaul graduate student and mother who is graduating June 2024 after achieving her Masters degree.
Student mothers share challenges they face as they work towards graduation
Ilse Arciniega sostiene a su hija y posa para una foto en una celebración de graduación en junio de 2022. Arciniega es una estudiante graduada de DePaul y madre que se graduará en junio de 2024 después de obtener su maestría.
Madres estudiantes comparten los desafíos que enfrentan para lograr graduarse
DePaul students usher out counter protesters that the encampment in the quad on April 30, 2024. Students from multiple organizations were present in the demonstration.
DePaul student encampment invites diversity and intersectionality
Los estudiantes de DePaul expulsan a los contra manifestantes del campamento en el patio central el 30 de abril de 2024. Estudiantes de múltiples organizaciones estuvieron presentes en la manifestación.
Estudiantes latinos en DePaul incitan apoyo al campamento contra la guerra
Advertisement
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *