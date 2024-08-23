‘We’re not going back’: Vice President Harris becomes Democratic nominee Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris formally became the Democratic presidential nominee as she delivered remarks and officially accepted the nomination at her party’s Thursday night.

“With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past, a chance to chart a new way forward, not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans,” Harris said to the audience.

The Democratic National Convention at Chicago’s United Center ended with a celebration that included performances by country music artists The Chicks and pop star P!NK.

Due to false reports from media outlets such as TMZ, guests and viewers expected a surprise performance by Beyoncé, who gave the Harris campaign the rights to her song “Freedom,” which played many times throughout the convention.

The night ended without a celebrity appearance but with a celebratory moment on stage with the Harris-Walz families alike, and a rain of red, white and blue balloons.

Before the celebrations ensued at the end of the night, nominee Harris, introduced by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, made her long-awaited remarks to a completely full United Center.

Press, media and guests scrambled to find room in the arena, as almost every seat was taken as early as 5 p.m. At the end of the night, reporters took to sitting on the stairs of the media section, eager to catch a glimpse of the potential first woman president of the United States. Some members of the media who had credentials were not allowed in, due to concerns about arena capacity and safety.

Vice President Harris began her speech by attempting to bridge a gap between the crowd and herself, describing her upbringing as an American story many may be able to relate to.

The daughter of immigrants, Harris spoke about the support and motivation she received from her mother, including the advice to “never do anything half-assed.”

Harris is also a child of divorce and recalled her middle-class upbringing. Being raised by a single mother, Harris pushed the message that she understood American families in a way that former President Donald Trump does not.

This explanation of her childhood segued into the presentation for many policies Harris hopes to implement if she were to take office.

This included tax breaks for middle class families, and ensuring everyone can afford their “everyday needs,” such as groceries.

This is a part of the proposed ‘opportunity economy,’ set out to tackle high costs and ease the burden on families struggling to afford housing, food, medications and more.

Harris announced her plans to protect social security, lower health care costs and enshrine the right to abortion into law. As women attendees were a sea of white in their symbolic suffragette outfits, a nod to women who fought for voting rights, the crowd cheered for Harris’ plans to protect reproductive rights.

Transitioning from domestic policies to plans for overseas policy, Harris spoke of the events of Oct. 7, when Hamas killed several Israelis and took others hostage, and the subsequent destruction in Gaza. Although protests throughout the convention called upon the nominee to stop supplying Israel with arms and to end the violence in Gaza, Harris only mentioned Israel and Gaza a handful of times from the podium.

She condemned the actions of Hamas and said she would “always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself.”.

“At the same time,” she added, “what has happened in Gaza over the last 10 months is devastating.” She recounted the innocent lives lost, the hunger and large scale of suffering running rampant through the region.

Harris said that the Biden administration is still “working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination.” These remarks received an approving applause from the full-capacity DNC crowd.

A large part of Harris’ foreign policy centered around honoring veterans and ensuring the strength of the United States Armed Forces.

“As commander-in-chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world,” she said.

Many speakers throughout the night took their time to pay tribute to those who risked their lives. USA signs were handed out to the crowds, along with large American flags to exert national pride into the large audience.

Vice President Harris’ remarks did not spare Republican nominee Trump, with Harris calling him an “unserious man,” but pointing to the seriousness of the consequences that could come from another Trump presidency and Project 2025.

“Simply put,” Harris said, “they are out of their minds,” about Trump and his close allies in Washington.

Urging the country to move forward, rather than reverting to the past of another Trump presidency, a theme repeatedly used throughout the convention, the crowd responded with a cry of “We’re not going back!”

“My mother had another lesson she used to teach: Never let anyone tell you who you are. You show them who you are. America, Let us show each other — and the world — who we are and what we stand for. Freedom. Opportunity. Compassion. Dignity. Fairness,” Harris said.