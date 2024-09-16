DePaul men’s basketball completes roster with EuroBasket champion

DePaul men’s basketball announced on Monday, Sept. 16, the addition of 6-foot-10-inch freshman, Théo Pierre-Justin to the roster.

Pierre-Justin, 19, is from Coudures, France. He most recently played for the France U20 team at the 2024 U20 EuroBasket Championships in Poland, in which he won a gold medal.

“Théo is a young player that provides size and versatility,” said head coach Chris Holtmann. “We are glad to get him to campus here in Lincoln Park. He will have the normal adjustment of a freshman but we are excited about his skill and potential as a versatile player with size.”

Pierre-Justin played 23 games for Chorale de Roanne in the French B league last year. Previously, Pierre-Justin played for Espoirs Roanne, where he averaged 11.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Pierre-Justin comes to DePaul as a true freshman with four years of eligibility. He is the third true freshman on the roster, joining forwards Sekou Konneh and Chris Riddle.

Pierre-Justin is one of the 14 new players coming to DePaul for the 2024-25 season.

Pierre-Justin is listed as the second tallest player on the roster behind only 6-foot-11-inch forward David Skogman.

Pierre-Justin will wear jersey No. 21, last worn by Da’Sean Nelson during the 2023-24 season.

Holtmann has prioritized multi-year eligibility in building the roster for the 2024-25 season with 10 players having two or more years of college eligibility remaining.

DePaul kicks off the regular season Nov. 4 against the University of Southern Indiana at Wintrust Arena.

