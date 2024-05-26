Advertisement
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia

Basketball head Chris Holtmann embracing Lincoln Park, clean slate

Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMay 26, 2024
DePaul+head+coach+Chris+Holtmann%2C+right%2C+talks+to+Dibs+with+DeWayne+Peevy+on+Monday%2C+March+18%2C+2024%2C+at+Wintrust+Arena+during+his+welcoming+press+conference.+Holtmanns+plans+for+the+team%E2%80%99s+future+was+the+main+topic+of+discussion+at+the+press+conference.+
Ryan Hinske
DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann, right, talks to Dibs with DeWayne Peevy on Monday, March 18, 2024, at Wintrust Arena during his welcoming press conference. Holtmann’s plans for the team’s future was the main topic of discussion at the press conference.

Two months into his tenure as DePaul’s men’s basketball head coach, Chris Holtmann has been preparing for life in Chicago.

“It’s been great,” Holtmann said. “It’s different than what I’ve been used to over the course of my coaching career. I haven’t lived in a city as big as Chicago.”

After coaching in Columbus at Ohio State University for six full seasons and in Indianapolis at Butler University for three, Holtmann, his wife Lori and daughter Nora will be moving to Lincoln Park in July, close to campus, so they can have players over for meals.

“That was something that he and Lori talked about in the recruitment process,” DeWayne Peevy, director of athletics, said, adding that the neighborhood’s walkability was another advantage Holtmann mentioned. “He didn’t know much about Lincoln Park at all … and I think once he came to campus and got to walking around Lincoln Park, that became very appealing to him.”

Holtmann said he has learned the most about what the university means to Chicago from DePaul alumni.

“The pride they have, the hunger and motivation they have for DePaul to be relevant in college basketball,” Holtmann said. “I think that’s really exciting … I continue to learn what makes this place unique and special, and there have been a lot of really great conversations I’ve had around that here these past two months.”

Though he knows DePaul has been a struggling program, mentioning they have the longest postseason drought of any power conference men’s basketball program, Holtmann believes he has plenty of resources at his disposal.

“I think there is a real understanding that Wintrust (Arena) has been a really good addition for DePaul.”

DePaul does not have space on campus for a basketball arena, but Holtmann believes Wintrst has the perfect size and setup to make up for it.

“It is a great facility and a great size, and it has the basketball amenities there that make it a terrific home environment,” Holtmann said. “Would you like to have it a little bit closer to where your students could get there and all those things easier? Yes, but this has been a really good change from those of us that back in the day remember playing DePaul in what was considered back then Allstate Arena.”

Holtmann found himself in a unique position upon taking the DePaul job, starting with zero players on the roster.

“It was a lot of fun to think about – how did we want to build a roster in this new era?” he said. “Who was going to jump on board and say, ‘Hey, we want to be a part of the rebirth of DePaul basketball?’”

Though going from zero players to 14 in just a few months was a challenge, Holtmann is excited about the group he has constructed.

“You never know for sure exactly what it’s gonna look like because you’re in a situation where you can know a lot about players, but there’s still some things you have to address here,” he said. “But it’s a really exciting group.”

While some expected Holtmann to secure transfers from Ohio State, Holtmann did not. He talked to all of the Buckeye players, but in most cases, it just was not the right fit for both parties.

“All those guys, I love them,” Holtmann said, referring to these former players. “When you’re in my situation, you look at it almost like a parent in those situations where you’re like, ‘this is one of my sons.’”

Along with a completely new roster, Holtmann has constructed an almost entirely new coaching staff. Despite the turnover, Holtmann’s group possesses a unique statistic: they are the only college basketball staff with five coaches with D1 or NBA G-League head coaching experience.

“There’s all kinds of connections throughout the staff even if we haven’t all worked together, so it feels like we have (worked together),” said assistant coach Lavall Jordan, who replaced Holtmann as head coach when he went to Ohio State.

Jordan named all the connections of the coaching staff and how they all came together, from coaching in the same conference against each other to mutual connections through the likes of another Butler coach: Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens.

Fans don’t know what to expect from Holtmann’s completely new roster and coaching staff, but he has a simple plan for year one: get the fans to expect competitiveness.

“What I believe we’ll do is establish a way in which we want to play and compete on a night-in, night-out basis,” Holtmann said. “If we do that, whatever comes out of that will be something we’ll feel really good about.”

Peevy said he and Holtmann are on the same page when it comes to the goals of the program.

“I want to know our identity,” Peevy said. “I want to know who we are. I want to establish the culture that we’re putting in place so that we can add to it and take steps forward, and I think there’s been some synergy in that.”

Peevy expects that with a month remaining in the 2024-25 season, DePaul will still have a chance to be playing in the postseason, which would be the NCAA Tournament, National Invitation Tournament or Fox Sports & AEG’s new College Basketball Crown. The season begins in early November, but Holtmann and his family will first join the Lincoln Park community for their first summer in the Windy City.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
The Hinske Huddle: Insurmountable pressure, entering the headspace of Bronny James
The Hinske Huddle: Insurmountable pressure, entering the headspace of Bronny James
Lincoln Park community members watch as Vice President for Facility Operations, Rich Wiltse, left, architect, Joseph Antunovich, middle, Athletics Director DeWayne Peevy , far right, and Associate Vice President of Community and Government Relations, Peter Coffey demo their new athletics facility on Monday, April 29, 2024.
Proposed basketball practice facility raises questions of student displacement
DePaul transfer Davis Skogman spins a basketball during a photoshoot he posted on his Instagram April 26.
Holtmann secures commitments from Sekou Konneh and David Skogman, alongside the hiring of two assistants
DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann addresses the media on Monday, March 18, 2024, at Wintrust Arena, shortly after accepting the job. Since his opening speech, Holtmann has added eight transfers to DePauls mens basketball roster.
BRIEF: Blue Demons ink two more transfers, roster taking shape
Coastal Carolina guard Jacob Meyer (12) loses control of the ball against James Madison forward Raekwon Horton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.
Holtmann bolsters roster with three more transfers and multiple coaches
Donovan Clingan (No. 32) guards DePaul guard Jalen Terry (No. 3) in UConns matchup with DePaul Wednesday, February 14, at Wintrust Arena.
Column: Donovan Clingan etches his name into Connecticut history
More in Feature
Kelly Kessler, DePaul Media and Cinema studies professor, and Pablo Mota play cards on the floor of the Kessler-Flauto family’s living room before dinner on Nov. 5. Cissy Hubbard, who is Flautos mother, Emilio Mota and Albani Rivero laugh in the background as they watch the two play “War.”
‘It was our moment of blessing’: Migrant family finds a home with the help of a DePaul professor
Magaly Acosta and Read and Run founder Allison Yates break the ice by asking runners Does a perfect daughter exist?
Read and Run Chicago hosts its first bilingual event in Town of Cicero
Lou’s 1988 border door was placed on the U.S.-Mexican border. This door is considered Lou’s legacy piece and continues to be shown in exhibits around the world.
Opening doors: The life of Chicano artist Richard Lou
Emma and her daughter, Juniper, in a rocking chair at her former professors house.
After unenrolling from DePaul, a young mother wishes to return and keep on learning
Nicci Nunez, left, and Alex Stewart, the founders and hosts of Swipe Fat.
‘Swipe Fat’ embraces ‘fat’ label and creates sense of community
A man in Wicker Park sporting a mask while riding a divvy bike.
Car to Cargo bike: The rise of the cycling community in Chicago
More in Men's Sports
The Lincoln Park Lions high school baseball team huddles before a game on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Chicago.
From Venezuela to Lincoln Park, migrant teens find comradery and belonging through high school baseball
DePaul sophomore forward Liam Mullins battles for control of the soccer ball against NIU on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Wish Field. Mullins scored over 100 points in his high school career.
DePaul Men’s Soccer finishes spring season on high note, looks forward to fall
DePaul junior Sven Moser addresses the media after a practice Thursday, April 25, at the Sullivan Athletic Center, shortly after returning from the teams Big East championship victory in Cayce, South Carolina.
Blue Demon Dynasty: DePaul men’s tennis wins third title in four years
DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann speaks with the media after his introductory press conference on Monday, March 18, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. In the past week, Holtmann secured three transfers: Troy DAmico, CJ Gunn, and NJ Benson.
DePaul adds three transfer players and receives a verbal commitment from another
DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann, left, gives his introductory press conference Monday, March 18, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Holtmann’s plans for the team’s future was the main topic of discussion.
DePaul introduces Chris Holtmann as next men’s basketball head coach
DePauls Mens Basketball team plays at Wintrust Arena, located in Chicagos South Loop.
Former Southern Illinois forward Troy D’Amico plans to transfer to DePaul

The DePaulia

The Student Newspaper of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *