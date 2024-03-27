Advertisement
Former Southern Illinois forward Troy D’Amico plans to transfer to DePaul

Tom Gorski, Men's Basketball Beat ReporterMarch 27, 2024
DePauls+Mens+Basketball+team+plays+at+Wintrust+Arena%2C+located+in+Chicagos+South+Loop.+
Shane Rene
DePaul’s Men’s Basketball team play’s at Wintrust Arena, located in Chicago’s South Loop.

Troy D’Amico, who previously played for Southern Illinois, is expected to transfer to DePaul, marking the university’s first commitment under head coach Chris Holtmann. Incoming freshman Chris Riddle from Kenwood Academy will also be part of the 2024 recruiting class, making them the program’s first two commitments for next season.

D’Amico announced his commitment via X on Saturday night, stating, “Next Chapter! 100% Committed.”

The 6-foot-7 forward, originally from Chicago and an alum of Notre Dame College Prep, is gearing up to return to his hometown for his senior season. He chose to transfer to DePaul over Wisconsin, Rutgers, Belmont, Liberty, Richmond, Wyoming and several other mid-major programs.

While attending Notre Dame College Prep, he achieved All-State recognition in basketball in 2021 from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. He also helped lead his team to a 29-5 record as a junior and a 15-3 record as a senior, including No.1 state rankings in Class 3A in both seasons.

The Chicago native was a three-year player for the Salukis and this past season, he appeared in 32 games, averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. 

His best game of the season came against Saint Louis on Dec. 2, when he scored a season-high 20 points. He ended the night shooting 8-for-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from deep, securing three rebounds, assists, and blocks.

D’Amico played under recently hired DePaul assistant coach Bryan Mullens, who served as Southern Illinois head coach last season. Mullins’ prior relationship with D’Amico could have played a role in securing his commitment.

With the additions of Mullins and former Ohio State assistant, and Miami (Ohio) head coach Jack Owens to Holtmann’s staff, it will be worth monitoring the transfer portal as DePaul could look to be adding players with history with both assistants from their tenure as head coaches.
