Photo Gallery: Scenes from the 108th Indy 500

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 included an entire weekend of festivities, a four-hour rain delay and a wild finish Sunday, May 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Josef Newgarden (No. 2) racing with Team Penske, won his second Indy 500 in as many years, the first driver to win back-to-back Indy 500 races since 2002. The DePaulia covered both the race and the 500 Festival in downtown Indianapolis Saturday, May 25.

New Zealander Scott McLaughlin races at the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Speedway, Indiana. McLaughlin led for most of the time during the race, but did not end up winning. Ariana Vargas

A woman waves the American flag during the Festival 500 parade in Indianapolis on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The festival preceded the Indy 500, which took place on Sunday. Ariana Vargas

Members of a near-sellout crowd react to passing race cars at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. There were between 200,000-250,000 people that attended the race in person. Ariana Vargas

A pit crew member checks the air pressure of the tires for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, 2024. There are typically six members in a pit crew, one to change each tire, a fueler and a jack operator. Ariana Vargas

Two women kiss the bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Kissing the bricks is a tradition for die-hard racing fans. Ariana Vargas

Members of a pit crew talk to each other before the start of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Speedway, Indiana. The race started with 33 drivers. Ariana Vargas

A pit crew member raises a finger to direct an oncoming race car at the Indianapolis 500 race on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Speedway, Indiana. Pit crews help keep the racers going with fuel, tires and many other things to ensure they have everything they need. Ariana Vargas

Crowd members at the Indianapolis 500 react to Josef Newgarden's last lap on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Speedway, Indiana. Newgarden, an American, ended up winning the race, causing cheers going up through the crowd. Ariana Vargas














