Photo Gallery: Latino pride stands strong at the Sueños Music Festival

The Sueños Music Festival returned to Grant Park for its third year. The sold-out festival attracted nearly 70,000 festival goers for performances by Latin artists such as Rauw Alejandro and Young Miko. This year’s festival saw a record number of attendees for the two-day celebration that takes place over Memorial Day weekend. Fans arrived with flags representing their various cultures, as well as merchandise featuring phrases such as “perreo,” which means dance, usually to the rhythm of reggaeton beats. Fans witnessed Argentinian DJ Bizarrap make his Suenos debut, where he performed some of his most infectious tracks with artists like Shakira. Headliner Rauw Alejandro closed out Saturday night, however despite having hit songs like “Party,” with Bad Bunny, and “DILUVIO,” many fans exited his performance early on and were quiet throughout his set while he played his newest tracks.