Crowds head over to the stage at the Sueños music festival on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Grant Park. The festival brought more than 25 Reggaeton and Latin artists.
Gia Clarke

Photo Gallery: Latino pride stands strong at the Sueños Music Festival

Gia Clarke, Contributing Writer
May 27, 2024

The Sueños Music Festival returned to Grant Park for its third year. The sold-out festival attracted nearly 70,000 festival goers for performances by Latin artists such as Rauw Alejandro and Young Miko. This year’s festival saw a record number of attendees for the two-day celebration that takes place over Memorial Day weekend. Fans arrived with flags representing their various cultures, as well as merchandise featuring phrases such as “perreo,” which means dance, usually to the rhythm of reggaeton beats. Fans witnessed Argentinian DJ Bizarrap make his Suenos debut, where he performed some of his most infectious tracks with artists like Shakira. Headliner Rauw Alejandro closed out Saturday night, however despite having hit songs like “Party,” with Bad Bunny, and “DILUVIO,” many fans exited his performance early on and were quiet throughout his set while he played his newest tracks.

  • The audience cheers for Ivan Cornejo at the Sueños music festival on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The festival had local Latin food vendors, dozens of bars and experiential activities.

    Gia Clarke
  • Rauw Alejandro performs at the Sueños music festival on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Chicago. Alejandro was the headliner of Suenos this year.

    Gia Clarke
  • Audience members at the Sueños music festival watch the mascot, FRIKIFLORA, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The festival was held in Grant Park.

    Gia Clarke
  • Young Miko performs at the Sueños music festival on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The festival’s goal is to bring Reggaeton & Latin artists from all across the globe to Chicago.

    Gia Clarke
  • The Sueños stage lights up as Rauw Alejandro performs on Saturday, May 25, 2024. This is the third year of the festival.

    Gia Clarke
"I Saw the TV Glow" Review: Nostalgia and queer identity intersect in Jane Schoenbrun's new psychological horror-drama.
Summer Recharge: Students discuss why breaks from school are so important
