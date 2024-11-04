Photo Gallery: DePaul men’s basketball starts their season

DePaul men’s basketball opened their season with an exhibition match against Illinois Wesleyan University on Sunday, Oct. 27. The Blue Demons beat the Titans 76-60. Transfer sophomore guards Layden Blocker and Jacob Meyer each scored 19 points, while graduate forward David Skogman put up 12 points and collected nine rebounds. DePaul begins their season with new head coach Chris Holtmann Monday, Nov. 4, at Wintrust Arena

Layden Blocker steps up to the net for a layup on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Wintrust Area. DePaul had a strong win from their exhibition game, with a final score of 76-60. Jaydi Vasquez

DIBS, DePaul University’s mascot, waves the flag in support of the men’s basketball team on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. DIBS stands for Demon in Blue Suit. Jaydi Vasquez

DePaul men’s basketball team head coach, Chris Holtmann, goes over a play during a time out on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, during the second half. The Blue Demons were staying strong in the lead, with quick offensive plays, resulting in a win against Illinois Wesleyan. Jaydi Vasquez

Isiah Rivera steals the ball after missing the net and hitting the backboard on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. The Demons kept strong with their offensive plays Sunday night against Illinois Wesleyan. Jaydi Vasquez

DePaul guard, Jacob Meyer, defends an Illinois Wesleyan player on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Meyer, a sophomore, transferred from Coastal Carolina University after one season. Jaydi Vasquez

DePaul guard, David Thomas, operates the Blue Demon offense during an exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Thomas transferred from Mercer University after his freshman year to play for head coach, Chris Holtmann, in Chicago. Jaydi Vasquez

DePaul forward, David Skogman, goes up for a post hook shot against Illinois Wesleyan on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. The graduate student will play during his last year of eligibility at DePaul, after a stint at Davidson College. Jaydi Vasquez

DePaul forward, JJ Traynor, slams a dunk over an Illinois Wesleyan player on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Traynor joins the Blue Demons after four years at the University of Louisville. Jaydi Vasquez















