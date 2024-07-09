DePaul’s Lincoln Park Quad to reopen in late August

The Quad on DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus, the scene of a pro-Palestinian tent encampment in the spring, is undergoing restorations and will reopen before Autumn quarter begins. Rich Wiltse, vice president for facility operations, shared an update on the project on Tuesday, July 9.

According to the email, the ongoing projects include:

Removal of graffiti

Leveling and resodding of grass, which takes about six weeks

Replacing landscape flowers and plants, damaged fencing panels, outdoor tables, trash cans and portions of the concrete sidewalk

Since the end of the encampment, the Quad and Music School lawn, another green space on the Lincoln Park campus that was host to rallies during Spring quarter, have been closed to the public, and additional security has been on campus.

The original estimated cost of repairs was $180,000, according to an email from President Robert Manuel sent the day the encampment was torn down.

In addition, the email stated that part of the Quad has been used for “Fred’s Camp.” DePaul is contractually obligated to have the Quad available for this children’s day camp.

“We plan to reopen the quad in late August to welcome students for the fall quarter,” Wiltse said in the email.

Related Stories:

— BREAKING: SGA overwhelmingly passes referendum on divestment from Israel

— Live Updates: Encampment for divestment continues on DePaul Quad

— From the Editors: Reporting with care during protest