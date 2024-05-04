Advertisement
From the Editors: Reporting with care during protest

The DePaulia StaffMay 4, 2024

As DePaul’s encampment continues on the Quad, The DePaulia is committed to tirelessly reporting what is happening as it happens — without fear or favor. While we cannot stay on the Quad 24/7, we try our hardest to document the encampment thoroughly. 

While we do not always get it right, we are committed to working as hard as possible to provide fair, balanced, and ethical coverage. If we make a mistake while reporting, we own up to it. If a factual error is discovered, a formal correction will be issued. 

Even though we are student journalists, we are acutely aware that our reporting has real-world consequences. We are humbled by our responsibility and are intently aware of the negative implications unethical coverage can have on people’s lives.

In our coverage of the encampment and related topics, we adhere to the Society for Professional Journalists Code of Ethics and our duty to our peers as DePaul students to report ethically and minimize harm. 

Unless a photojournalist has gotten consent, The DePaulia editors have decided not to publish photos or videos of people’s faces if they are peacefully protesting at the encampment because of protesters’ concerns about safety. While photographs of people are the most compelling way to show what is happening on campus, safety is most important for our subjects and our staff.

Both in photo captions and reporting, we are willing to run only a first name or no name if there is a compelling reason to do so, such as legitimate fear of retaliation. However, we ask our subjects for names so that our reporters and our editors know who we’re talking to.

Regarding reporting, we understand that talking to the media can be intimidating. However, the staff would like to reiterate that our only goal is to report what is happening as it is happening. Our only goal is to serve DePaul’s community with fair, balanced and comprehensive coverage. 

We respect everyone’s right to decline a request for an interview and understand that everyone is a human being deserving of respect. 
