Photo Gallery: Day two of DePaul’s “Gaza Solidarity Encampment”

The DePaulia Staff
May 1, 2024
Protesters and commuters travel down the main sidewalk of DePaul Universitys Quad on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. On the opposite end of the quad, organizers served dinner to demonstrators and a handful of community members brought by donations of toiletries, food, water and other supplies.
Grace Logan

Members of DePaul’s encampment, protesting for DePaul to divest from Israel, spent their first night on the Quad on Tuesday. They awoke Wednesday morning, securing a 24-hour encampment. At 9 a.m. on May 1, about 40 tents lined DePaul’s Quad. Many protestors, including non-student community members, participated in United DePaul’s labor protest at 11 a.m. DePaul’s Divestment Coalition intends to remain in the quad until their demands are met.

  • A man sits on a bench while reading a book beside the DePaul encampment on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. His bicycle is decorated with a sign to show support for the cause.

    Alyssa N. Salcedo
  • A man walks down Fullerton Ave., participating in the protest outside of the DePaul encampment on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. He wears signs and chants as he marches up and down the fence facing Fullerton Ave.

    Alyssa N. Salcedo
  • A first aid tent resides near the main entrance of the DePaul University Quad on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Volunteers and a trained nursing professional sat in the tent and provided protestors with supplies or treatment for minor injuries.

    Grace Logan
  • Two protestors sit together in a hammock, while listening to fellow demonstrators discuss their connections to Palestine in a panel at the center of the DePaul University’s Quad on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Those who spoke talked of their family and friends, who still reside in Palestine, as well as their personal experiences traveling to or growing up within the country.

    Grace Logan
  • A tent in the DePaul encampment is decorated with student-made posters and a Palestinian flag on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Many of the tents throughout the quad are similarly decorated, showing support for Palestine.

    Alyssa N. Salcedo
