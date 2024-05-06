Photo Gallery: Tensions flare, CPD present during counter-protest of DePaul’s encampment

Members of DePaul’s encampment locked arms and guarded the site’s perimeter the morning of May 5 as counterprotesters amassed outside the Quad on Fullerton Avenue. The encampment and counter-protestors were separated by Chicago Police Department officers, who arrived in anticipation of the protests. DePaul reported two people were injured, and temporarily advised students to avoid the Quad.
Masked pro-Palestinian demonstrators fly flags to pro-Israeli counter-protesters on the other side of a CPD wall on Sunday, May 5, 2024. The demonstration lasted about three hours on Sunday.
Chicago Police talk to each other while they hold the line between DePaul University’s encampment and counterprotestors on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Lincoln Park community members also showed their support
Protestors wave Palestinian, Israeli and American flags near the entrance to DePaul’s Quad on Sunday, May 5, 2024. CPD officers separated counter-protestors from members of DePaul’s “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” from about 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Chicago police and medics tend to a pro-Palestinian protestor injured during a demonstration on Sunday, May 5, 2024, on the Fullerton Avenue side of the Quad. The injured protestor was seen later in the demonstration returning to the Quad with a medic.
Chicago Police stand outside the Quad between protestors in the encampment and counter-protestors on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Lincoln Park. There were only two minor injuries that occurred on Sunday.
Two protestors wrap their arms around each other as counter-protestors rally on Fullerton Ave on Sunday, May 5, 2024. This is the second counter-protest the encampment has encountered.