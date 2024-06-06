Health sciences adjunct fired over optional Gaza assignment defends academic freedom

Byline photo of Jake Cox
Jake Cox, Online Managing Editor
June 6, 2024
Anne dAquino, an adjunct instructor, speaks on Belden Avenue at a press conference on June, 6, 2024. Dr. dAquino was fired last month after “the introduction of political matters into the class” which were “unrelated to the course.”
Anne d’Aquino, an adjunct instructor, speaks on Belden Avenue at a press conference on June, 6, 2024. Dr. d’Aquino was fired last month after “the introduction of political matters into the class” which were “unrelated to the course.”
Jake Cox


Credibility: Original Reporting On the Ground Sources Cited

Students and faculty delivered a petition and called for the reinstatement of DePaul adjunct Anne d’Aquino at a press conference on Thursday, June 6. An instructor in Health Sciences, d’Aquino was terminated on May 8 for “the introduction of political matters into the class,” which were “unrelated to the course.” 

On May 7, d’Aquino offered an optional alternative assignment to her HLTH 194 class, “Human Pathogens and Defense,” where she asked students to explain “the impact of genocide/ethnic cleansing on the health/biology of the people it impacts” following a bombing in Rafah during week six of the course. 

The following morning, d’Aquino received an email from Health Sciences chair Sarah Connolly saying that her adjunct appointment had been terminated immediately. 

Owen Howard, co-founder of Jews for Justice and a master’s student in biological sciences, believes d’Aquino’s discussion in class was within her academic freedom. 

“Dr. d’Aquino should not have been fired on the basis of expressing academic freedom, providing an optional assignment, encouraging students to utilize their skills and health scientists to examine an ongoing health crisis,” Howard said. 

Following d’Aquino’s termination on May 8, she submitted an appeal for her termination. This recourse is laid out in the DePaul faculty handbook and is reserved for adjunct faculty. Tenure, tenure-track and term faculty are entitled to due process before termination. For adjunct faculty, due process is only required after the fact. 

 According to John Gould, chair of United DePaul, a labor activism organization formed this spring, the outlook of the appeal is hopeful. 

“I don’t know how much we can disclose right now,” Gould said. “But things are looking good.”

Kristin Claes Mathews, DePaul’s senior director of strategic communications, responded in an email to The DePaulia regarding the Faculty Appeals process. 

“The faculty member has initiated an appeal, as is her right under the Faculty Handbook. That process is currently underway and will be completed soon. The university is adhering to the appeal process outlined in our Faculty Handbook and overseen by our Faculty Council,” Mathews said. 

The fired adjunct, d’Aquino, defended her work in HLTH 194, stating that this course was created during the Covid-19 pandemic to evaluate human intervention in public health crises. 

“The assignment was, in fact, related to the course and its objectives,” d’Aquino said. “For months, scientists and physicians have been warning about the spread of infectious disease in Gaza due to starvation, malnutrition, overcrowding, destruction of critical water and sanitation infrastructure, lack of access to sanitation items, and health care collapse.” 

Following Thursday’s press conference, organizers delivered a petition calling for her reinstatement to the office of Connolly in McGowan South on the Lincoln Park Campus. 

Organizers carry the petition, printed with all the signatories listed, to McGowan South to the office of Sarah Connolly, chair of Health Sciences.  An additional copy was delivered to Provost Salma Ghanem. (Jake Cox)

Connolly was absent from her office when the organizers delivered the petition. 

United DePaul also delivered a copy of the signed petition to DePaul provost Salma Ghanem at her Loop office. 

The petition, penned by United DePaul, demands the following of DePaul. 

  • Reinstate the adjunct who was fired with back pay.
  • Unequivocally state that a contingent faculty discussing Palestine or describing the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories as “genocide” or “ethnic cleansing” is not, in itself, means for sanction or grounds for dismissal. 
  • Adopt and uphold a rigorous standard of academic freedom in line with peer institutions and associations of instructors such as the American Association of University Professors.
  • Unequivocally protect contingent faculties’ right to self-expression, in particular the freedom to wear kaffiyehs.

According to Gould, the petition has amassed over 1,500 signatures. 

Another adjunct spoke at the press conference after being investigated for including course material about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. 

Victoria Agunod, a DePaul adjunct instructor of Women & Gender Studies, Peace & Conflict Studies and Disability Studies, was placed under investigation in the spring for alleged harassment and antisemitism. 

“The student who reported me, I have never seen them in person. They came to class over Zoom and never spoke or turned their camera on,” Agunod said in an interview with The DePaulia. 

Agunod said DePaul Human Resources informed her that she should keep information about the investigation private from the chair of her academic unit. 

“The confidentiality part of it definitely meant that students, faculty and staff wouldn’t be able to rally around it,” Agunod said.“But as I did tell people, and they told other people, people were ready to rally.” 

Agunod also believes the only reason her investigation was closed is her connections at DePaul, and d’Aquino was terminated so swiftly because she was not well-connected.

“It was easier for them to isolate and fire her,” Agunod said. “Thinking it wouldn’t be a big thing.” 

Tearing up during the press conference, d’Aquino said she is disappointed that she cannot see her students finish the quarter. 

“I’m sad to no longer be teaching my students or see their final projects,” she said. “I’m sad that I don’t get a chance to properly say goodbye to them or tell them how blown away I was by their creative and thoughtful work.”

 

Related Stories: 

‘We’re going to make them care about us’: United DePaul holds May Day strike

Live Updates: Encampment for divestment continues on DePaul Quad

United DePaul organizes graduate students, student employees and adjunct faculty in unionization efforts

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Pro-Palestine protestors stand around the statue of Monsignor Egan outside of the Student Center during the DePaul Divest Coalitions press conference on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Student leaders and members of the encampment and DePaul community spoke during the press conference, stating that even if the encampment was gone, they would continue fighting for divestment.
BREAKING: SGA overwhelmingly passes referendum on divestment from Israel
Ilse Arciniega and her daughter, Esli, sit together in a pumpkin patch in October of 2023. The family has made it a tradition to go to a pumpkin patch every year and had to go on a day where Esli had a day off of school. Photo provided by Ilse Arciniega.
Child care access grant vital for student parent mental health on campus, advocates say
Pro-Palestine protestors stand around the statue of Monsignor Egan outside of the Student Center during the DePaul Divest Coalitions press conference on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Student leaders and members of the encampment and DePaul community spoke during the press conference, stating that even if the encampment was gone, they would continue fighting for divestment.
PHOTO GALLERY: CPD and Public Safety removed encampment, Coalition held rally
DePaulia News DePaulia News 10:21 AM Yesterday Front page of the DePaulias May 8, 1970 issue. The pages display a transcript from an anti-war rally on campus following the Kent State Massacre.
Passing down protest: Generational anti-war movements on college campuses
SGA members talk with one another at their meeting on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. This was during a brief break as they wrapped up their executive discussion.
Dates and deadlines: SGA Spring election updates
Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court before his trial in New York, Thursday, May 16, 2024.
Trump’s trials explained: A run-down of the state and federal cases
More in Showcase
Cars zip around the race track at the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 26, 2024. After a two hour delay, the race started at 4:44 p.m ET.
Photo Gallery: Scenes from the 108th Indy 500
Kyle Larson, racecar diver, speeds his way through the laps of the Indy 500 on May, 26, 2024 in Speedway, Indiana.
Indy 500 displays resilience of drivers and fans in wild finish
Crowds head over to the stage at the Sueños music festival on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Grant Park. The festival brought more than 25 Reggaeton and Latin artists.
Photo Gallery: Latino pride stands strong at the Sueños Music Festival
DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann, right, talks to Dibs with DeWayne Peevy on Monday, March 18, 2024, at Wintrust Arena during his welcoming press conference. Holtmanns plans for the team’s future was the main topic of discussion at the press conference.
Basketball head Chris Holtmann embracing Lincoln Park, clean slate
Lillys Final DeJamz
Lilly's Final DeJamz
The DePaulia is cutting back our weekly print, but we aren’t going anywhere
The DePaulia is cutting back our weekly print, but we aren’t going anywhere

The DePaulia

The Student Newspaper of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *