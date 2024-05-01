‘We’re going to make them care about us’: United DePaul holds May Day strike

Byline photo of Lucia Preziosi
Lucia Preziosi, News Editor
May 1, 2024
Students with United DePaul storm the quad in Lincoln Park on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to demand better wages and conditions for DePaul workers and divestment from Israel. John Gould, one of the organizers of the strike, said to the crowd: “DePaul student workers don’t have health insurance, but they’re investing in genocide.”
Students with United DePaul storm the quad in Lincoln Park on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to demand better wages and conditions for DePaul workers and divestment from Israel. John Gould, one of the organizers of the strike, said to the crowd: “DePaul student workers don’t have health insurance, but they’re investing in genocide.”
Jessica Goska
Rose O'Keeffe
University of Chicago student Steven – from the organization ‘Graduate Students United’ – speaks to DePaul students and faculty gathering to strike. The crowd cheered as he explained the benefits of organizing.

United DePaul, a group of undergraduate, graduate student workers and adjunct faculty members staged a strike Wednesday, May 1, across DePaul’s Lincoln Park Campus to voice their demands for higher wages and health insurance. 

The strike occurred on the Quad as the encampment in solidarity for Gaza entered its second day in the same location.

About 150 protestors participating in the strike convened towards the Seminary Avenue entrance of the Quad, carrying signs with messages such as “union strong” that also encouraged fellow students to not cross their picket line, urging them to not attend classes or shifts.

John Gould, United DePaul organizer and graduate student, presented opening remarks, stating the group’s solidarity with the encampment and the two groups’ intersecting interests.

Following Gould’s remarks, Nitaawe Banks, a DePaul graduate student, took the microphone.

Banks reiterated the similar interests between the encampment’s mission and United DePaul’s demands that the University divest from Israel and instead invest in its students.

United DePaul’s demands also include an end to the “condom ban,” which doesn’t allow for contraceptives to be distributed on campus.

“(The condom ban) is ridiculously unsafe for our student population,” Banks said.

Over the microphone, Banks also called upon the university to give attention to the “many issues on campus.”

“They don’t listen to us, they don’t care about us, ” Banks said. “We’re gonna make them care about us.… That’s why we’re here.”

Many also pointed out DePaul’s commitment to Vincentian values as a reason for the administration to support unionization efforts.

“(DePaul) loves to talk about their Vincentian (expletive) values, but they don’t practice that,” Banks said.

The protestors increased in numbers as the speeches continued.

Led by Gould and other organizers, the group traveled down Belden Avenue. 

Kaity Gallagher is a graduate worker at the Egan Office at DePaul. She said that working at the center has been a great experience and that she “wants this for other people” who are student workers at DePaul.

Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Simón Rafet, a DePaul junior, joins others on DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus the morning of Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to strike with United DePaul. The organization is a unionization campaign at the university fighting for better working conditions. The strikers formed picket lines outside DePaul’s campus buildings in Lincoln Park and called for change.

    Jessica Goska
    %E2%80%98We%E2%80%99re+going+to+make+them+care+about+us%E2%80%99%3A+United+DePaul+holds+May+Day+strike

  • Student workers and other protestors march in solidarity with United DePaul outside DePaul University’s Arts & Letters Hall in Lincoln Park on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Among other demands, the group is calling for better wages and healthcare for workers of the university.

    Jessica Goska
    %E2%80%98We%E2%80%99re+going+to+make+them+care+about+us%E2%80%99%3A+United+DePaul+holds+May+Day+strike

  • Protesters with United DePaul march outside DePaul University’s Schmitt Academic Center in Lincoln Park on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. “Money for our education not for the occupation,” was among one of the group’s chants.

    Jessica Goska
    %E2%80%98We%E2%80%99re+going+to+make+them+care+about+us%E2%80%99%3A+United+DePaul+holds+May+Day+strike
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

Gallagher has always been interested in workers’ rights and “jumped for joy” when Gould mentioned that United DePaul was “organizing for real this time.”

Organizers led chants over megaphones such as “Get up, get down, Chicago is a union town.” Many students carried homemade signs with slogans such as “Rent is due” and “Here, we organize.”

Groups dispersed in front of various campus buildings, with protestors marching around Arts and Letters, the Levan Center and both sides of the Student Center, each shouting chants. 

Faculty also came to show their support for the strike, such as Marcy Dinius, a DePaul English professor.

Dinius is a tenured faculty member and the chair of DePaul’s American Association of University Professors chapter.

“For those who can, onwards my friends,” Dinius said before the marching began.

 

Related Stories:

Live Updates: Students hold encampment for divestment on DePaul Quad

‘United DePaul’ organizes one-day strike

United DePaul organizes graduate students, student employees and adjunct faculty in unionization efforts
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus News
Mouin Rabbani discusses the causes and consequences of the current war in Gaza at the Schmitt Academic Center on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Rabbani recounted the history of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, offering context for the attacks which took place on October 7, 2023.
Arab-Israeli expert Mouin Rabbani visits DePaul to offer perspectives on ‘Israel’s war on Gaza’
This photo taken, April 13, 2024, shows a row of historic buildings on Sheffield Avenue that will be torn down to make way for the new athletics facility. Athletic Director DeWayne Peevy said DePaul is committing to historic preservation on other parts of campus.
DePaul athletics modifies plans for new practice facility
The SGA elected members talk with one another at their meeting on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. This was during a brief break as they wrapped up their executive discussion.
DePaul SGA approves new constitution
By Maya Oclassen
Forthcoming Climate Action Plan, context behind high emissions
Staying protected: Student organizers offer free off-campus contraceptive delivery program
Staying protected: Student organizers offer free off-campus contraceptive delivery program
Campaign contribution information pulled from Illinois State Board of Elections and Federal Election Commission. (Photo Courtesy/ Citadel)
Top DePaul trustee a big donor to Chicago mayoral candidate, national Republicans
More in News
A person striking holds a sign on DePauls Quad, on May 1.
'United DePaul' organizes one-day strike
Tents sit on the Lincoln Park Quad on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, as protestors ready for the night after day one of DePaul’s encampment. Protestors are expected to spend the night on campus without any interference from Chicago police.
Photo Gallery: Day one of DePaul's divestment encampment on the Quad
Alli Schultz, burns sage and dances at the center of DePauls Quad encampment, on May 1. Different indigenous groups came together to support the encampment.
Live Updates: Students hold encampment for divestment on DePaul Quad
A demonstrators sign reads “Viva Viva Palestina” at the Northwestern University encampment on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Deering Meadow. Protesters of different ages, backgrounds and identities came together to show their support for Palestine and to demand the university divest financially from Israel.
‘Time was of the essence’: Northwestern students set up camp for peace in Gaza
Sister Helen Prejean speaks to a room of people in a panel discussing problems in the incarceration system on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in the Lincoln Park Center. Prejean recognized fellow panelist Ervin Robinson for his work in supporting previously incarcerated people.
‘Freedom Dreaming’ with Sister Helen Prejean
A vending machine stocked with narcan and other forms of aid stands on the 3rd floor of Harold Washington Library in the Loop on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Machines like this are being installed in locations across the city as a way of making life-saving medication more accessible.
Fentanyl taking more students lives
More in Showcase
DePaul junior Sven Moser addresses the media after a practice Thursday, April 25, at the Sullivan Athletic Center, shortly after returning from the teams Big East championship victory in Cayce, South Carolina.
Blue Demon Dynasty: DePaul men’s tennis wins third title in four years
Maura Wolf of Ur Mom sings during the final performance of the Battle of the Bands in the Student Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Attendees casted ballots at the end of the night to decide who would win.
Behind the scenes at Battle of the Bands
Student designed T-shirts are displayed in the Student Center Atrium for the Clothesline Project Exhibition on Thursday, April 25, 2024. The color of the T-shirts represent different aspects of violence against women.
Giving Power and Control: Supporting sexual assault survivors and their stories
Jason Keller manages the counter of Lets Boogie Records & Tapes on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Keller has worked at the shop for most of his life, even when his father Neil ran it.
Let's Boogie Record & Tapes: Local record store celebrates the future of physical media
Clevanique Edwards, junior and co-concert chair of the DePaul Activities Board, celebrates the FEST 2024 artist announcement in Depaul University’s Student Center room 120AB on April 24. Rapper Swae Lee will headline the event. DAB plans to announce the opener on social media on May 1.
Rapper Swae Lee announced to headline FEST 2024
Students browse racks of clothing sold at the spring flea market on April 19, 2024 on the DePaul University Lincoln Park Quad. “This is my first time (attending),” said Nate Bernard, a sophomore who attended the market. “I usually dont really do any of the campus stuff, but I have been trying to do it more because I always have a good time.”
Treasure Trove: Crowd flocks to DePaul Quad looking for a good deal at spring flea market

The DePaulia

The Student Newspaper of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *